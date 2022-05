The hot, rainy season is here, and homeless shelters in Southwest Florida need your help to care for people who are struggling right now. With the coming weekend’s temperatures expected to feel like they’re in the triple-digit range, our homeless population could face dehydration, sunburn, even heat exhaustion or stroke. St. Matthew’s House says donations of water bottles, sunscreen, hats and long sleeve shirts are crucial right now, because they will help many homeless people get through the hot temperatures and storms coming in the next several months.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO