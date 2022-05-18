ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RH opens its lavish retail monument in Dogpatch + more San Francisco style scoop

By Gail Goldberg
Cover picture for the articleThe Dogpatch's neoclassical 1917 building originally built for Bethlehem Steel has been reimagined as a five-store temple to consumerism with the opening of RH's latest massive gallery for home furnishings along with a restaurant, bar, and more. Plus, Zenni releases two fresh eyewear collections, and Van Cleef & Arpels...

