Louisiana State

Apply for a chance to attend La. festivals

Daily Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and Fair Association, and the Past Queen’s Club are in search of that special young woman to be a goodwill ambassador for the Tri-City area and will represent the 87th festival. The coronation and ball will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 27...

www.daily-review.com

brproud.com

Need baby formula? Formula giveaway in Baton Rouge on June 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The baby formula shortage has forced parents to look for the product outside of stores as many locations are limiting sales. Although the FDA and baby formula manufacturer Abbott has reached a deal to restart production, it will possibly take weeks before it can be found in stores.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Review

From the Editor: Grads, look to the books before the bucks

Shooting pictures at the recent Morgan City and Berwick high school graduations brought on a predictable bout of nostalgia. Ah, to be 18 again. Then again, I’m not sure I’d want to be 18 again. I flipped my tassel in 1976, and kids, you don’t know what it was like back then.
MORGAN CITY, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
wwoz.org

Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
brproud.com

Local water park to reopen this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Summer is almost here!. BREC will open the Liberty Lagoon Waterpark on Saturday, May 21. The water park has waterslides, a lazy river, splash pads, and a Shockwave surfing simulator. Liberty Lagoon will be open on weekends only until May 31. Summer hours start...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Review

Shrimp and Petroleum Festival opens membership, sponsorship drives

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has opened its membership and sponsorship drives. Over the past 87 years, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has gone from a small festival representing the seafood industries to a grand event incorporating the petroleum industry as well. The dynamic joining of the two industries created an association and festival that has brought honor and many awards to the Tri-City area.
LOUISIANA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Seafood Restaurants To Experience In New Orleans

More than 850 million pounds of seafood are reeled in from Louisiana’s waters each year, so there’s no shortage of fresh fish, crawfish, oysters, shrimp, and crabs in New Orleans. With the Gulf of Mexico so close, you would be hard-pressed to find a quality New Orleans restaurant that serves previously frozen seafood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Three men cited for oyster violations in Terrebonne parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Houma men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish on May 19. Agents cited Travis E. Torres, 26, Angel C Torres, 42, and Diego H. Guzman, 21, for taking oysters during a closed season on the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KATC News

DOTD: Atchafalaya River Bridge project could wrap up in August

Rehabilitation work on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in St. Mary Parish could be completed by the end of the summer. On Thursday, DOTD updated on the work being done to the bridge which began in September 2019. Contractors have been blasting, painting and making structural repairs to the bridge since that time. Work was expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
BERWICK, LA
Daily Review

Red Ribbon Week contest winners

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
MORGAN CITY, LA
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of May 12-19

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week May 12-19: John Darville, 31, Geismar was charged w/ (7 counts) Sale/Distribution/or Possession of Legend Drug w/o Prescription, (6 counts) Distribution or PWITD [Alprazolam, Cocaine, Schedule II-CDS, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Marijuana], Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Amphetamine, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Father and son set to graduate LSU together Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Father-son duo Bryan and George Stokes will walk across the stage Saturday, both receiving degrees from LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business. Bryan will receive his MBA and his son George is set to receive a bachelor's degree in marketing. Bryan originally attended undergrad at LSU in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

