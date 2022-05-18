Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

BOSTON -- When the Patriots drafted Cole Strange, it created a rather confusing scene among Patriots fans and NFL fans. Not many believed that the Patriots were spending the 29th overall pick on a guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.Apparently, that group of surprised individuals included Cole Strange himself.According to Strange's father, Cole was afraid that he was getting pranked when the phone call from Foxboro came in on draft night.Upon receiving the call from the Patriots, Strange had to ask if the phone call was authentic."[Cole] said, 'Sir, I don't mean to be disrespectful at all,...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO