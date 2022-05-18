ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Bros' Trailer: Billy Eichner Delivers Laughs in First Gay Rom-Com From a Major Studio

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making a great impression at CinemaCon, the full trailer for Nicholas Stoller’s Bros is finally online. The film is the first rom-com about two gay men funded by a major studio, Universal, and features an entire cast of LGBTQ+ actors. The trailer introduces us to Bobby (Billy...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Fierstein
Person
Amanda Bearse
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Luke Macfarlane
Person
Rupaul
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Jim Rash
Person
Guillermo Diaz
Person
Monica Raymund
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Gay People#Racism#Cinemacon#Universal#Lgbtq#Zoolander 2
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Charlize Theron Is Reportedly Seeing Halle Berry’s Model Ex

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron has rarely been one to disclose certain aspects of her personal life. In fact, it’s incredibly rare that we get updates about Theron’s private time away from cameras — save for the rare photo she’ll share from time to time of her precious two kids. But a new report about Theron’s love life might give us a glimpse into who the Monster Oscar winner is currently, if casually, dating — and it’s a noted ex of fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Theron “has been hooking...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel will have Jennifer Grey back as Baby

After 35 years, the mantra still stands: Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. According to reports, “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 hit movie, will have a sequel. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” said...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy