NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In honor of National Rescue Dog Day, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. MACC reports that there are more than 50 dogs are currently available for adoption at the shelter, with 12 other available dogs currently residing in foster homes. National Rescue Dog Day is recognized every year to bring awareness to the countless dogs in shelters around the country waiting for their adoptive family. According to the ASPCA, 6.3 million pets enter U.S. shelters every year. In 2021, 4,126 animals entered MACC’s shelter.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO