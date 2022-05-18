ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon Retiree Rallies Holders Against C-Suite Perks, CEO Jet Use

By Kevin Crowley
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives are showing a failure of leadership by accepting perks such as financial-planning services and use of the corporate jet for personal trips, according...

www.bloomberg.com

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Exxon Mobil Corp
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

A $60 Billion Crypto Collapse Reveals a New Kind of Bank Run

Last fall, on the advice of a friend, Odosa Iyamuosa invested his life savings of $4,000 in a cryptocurrency called Luna. The 28-year-old, who lives in Abuja, Nigeria, researched the coin himself online, and what he found seemed promising. Luna’s price was soaring, thanks to the success of another coin with which it was deeply intertwined, TerraUSD. Some of the crypto industry’s biggest names had already invested, including Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., the high-frequency-trading firm Jump Trading, and venture investment arms of the exchanges Coinbase Global Inc. and Binance.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Watch Out, Goldman: Firm Dumps Unlimited Vacation Policy Citing Worker Anxiety

A UK recruiting firm is bucking the trend for unlimited vacation after finding the policy was a source of anxiety for its workers. Ollie Scott, the chief executive officer of Unknown, said the limitless time off made employees feel guilty and question how many days they were really supposed to take. In the time the policy was in place, no one took more than 21 days a year, he said in a LinkedIn post.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bloomberg

Stocks Rout Deepens on Earnings Doubts; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

A global stocks rout deepened on Thursday, with European shares tumbling and American index futures signaling more losses ahead after yesterday’s selloff that erased of $1.5 trillion of market value from US equities. Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 1.4% after the equity benchmark posted the biggest single-day...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Bloomberg

Target and Walmart Plunge the Most Since 1987

Retailers led the selloff on Wall Street. Walmart and Target cut their profit forecast, with surging costs eating into margins. Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta reports. (Source: Bloomberg)
RETAIL
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Airlines Asks Pilots to Take Leave on Reduced Pay

Hong Kong Airlines Ltd. has asked pilots to take several months leave on sharply reduced pay as Covid-19 lockdowns in China snarl supply chains, weakening demand for air freight -- the carrier’s key source of income during the pandemic. The financially troubled carrier is calling for volunteers to take...
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

Cisco Plunges After China Lockdowns, Ukraine Wreck Forecast

Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled as much as 19% in late trading after warning of a sales decline in the current quarter and slashing its annual forecast, blaming disruptions stemming from Chinese lockdowns and the Ukraine war. Sales will dip 1% to 5.5% in the period ending in July, the company...
WORLD
Bloomberg

If Tesla Isn’t Good Enough for an ESG Index, Then Who Is?

Tesla Inc.’s removal this week from an industry benchmark index is raising new questions about what ESG actually means to investors. The strategy, widely seen as favoring industries ostensibly interested in sustainability (of the environmental, social and governance sort), started about two decades ago as a way to protect investors from risks tied to things like global warming, labor violations and discrimination. Since then, it’s morphed into a $35 trillion industry that’s allowed millions of investors to feel as though they’re “doing good.” And now people are confused about what ESG is really supposed to achieve.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Julius Baer Braves ‘Bubble-Burst’ Moment in Crypto Wealth Push

Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news. Julius Baer Group Ltd. said it is working on offering services in digital assets to its wealthy clients, and sees the current turmoil in global crypto markets as potentially defining moment for the asset class.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak: May 20, 2022 - Hour 1 (Radio)

Bloomberg Daybreak with Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager. GUESTS: Annmarie Hordern Reporter Bloomberg Editorial on politics Priya Misra Managing Director / Partner TD Securities (USA) LLC on market swings and economic outlook.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Ex-Gucci Backer Investcorp Weighs Setting Up UAE SPAC

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Investcorp is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in the UAE, according to people with knowledge of the matter, boosting momentum for the Middle East’s nascent blank-check market.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Dollar Traders Brace for Rate Spike Amid Intervention

Hong Kong dollar traders are girding for tighter liquidity in the banking system as the city’s de facto central bank drains cash to maintain the currency’s peg to the greenback. The city’s one-year interest rate swap -- a gauge of expectations for interbank liquidity in the future --...
WORLD
Bloomberg

BHP Still Sees Room to Negotiate With Samarco’s Creditors

BHP Group is willing to protect its joint venture in Samarco Mineracao SA, saying it sees room to negotiate with financial creditors in the Brazil miner’s debt restructuring. “We’re absolutely committed to making sure that Samarco is reset to be the sustainable operation it always has been and should...
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Schroeder Quits Rosneft Job After Pressure Over Putin Ties

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is quitting his post as chairman of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft PJSC after widespread calls for him to cut ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. Schroeder, a Social Democrat like current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, led the ruling coalition with...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Novogratz Warns ‘Picking Bottoms Is Dangerous’ as Bitcoin Slide Resumes

Everyone knows crypto’s been having a tough time of late. Bitcoin’s lost a third of its value this year, and altcoins are faring even worse with prices sliding again Friday. Despite calls within the community -- propagated largely over Twitter -- to hoard more coins whenever there’s a selloff, market-watchers say to be wary of predictions that call a bottom to the slide.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

China Banks Cut Key Rate by Record to Boost Ailing Economy

Chinese banks cut a key interest rate for long-term loans by a record amount, a move that would reduce mortgage costs and may boost weak loan demand amid a property slump and Covid lockdowns. The five-year loan prime rate, a reference for home mortgages, was lowered to 4.45% from 4.6%,...
ECONOMY

