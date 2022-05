Orlando International Airport has been in the news quite often recently. This is mainly due to the new projects happening at the airport, like the Brightline Train and the new terminal opening up later this year. There are also some new airlines flying into the airport and new bus services to and from the airport and Disney World. But, all of these exciting new things happening doesn’t mean Orlando International Airport is exempt from any issues. Let’s check out why flying in and out of Orlando could be more difficult today.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO