The winners (Kings) and losers (Blazers) of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2022 NBA Draft lottery is over, and the Orlando Magic are officially on the clock.

Mock drafts everywhere — including our updated one from Bryan Kalbrosky — now feature the full order of picks, so now is a great time to address who won and lost on Tuesday night after all those ping pong balls sorted out where every lottery team is picking.

Obviously, the Magic are winners by grabbing the first overall pick, and it may end up with them taking Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren to add to an already-packed roster full of wingspan.

Let’s break down who else won and lost:

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings

They had a 31.98 percent chance at a top-five pick, and landed at No. 4. That’s fantastic news for a franchise that continues to be mired in a slump. Now? They can add some talent to build around Domantas Sabonis … or if they choose to, they could trade the pick for a star. A great position to be in.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

They were already winners heading into this lottery unless the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick — traded to them in the Anthony Davis deal — dropped outside the top 10.

Now? They potentially get Zion Williamson back soon AND could add top talent at No. 8.

Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t get a super high pick — they landed at No. 7 — and now, the offseason looks a lot more uncertain. Can they get Lillard the help he needs this year? This pick could have been huge in the top five. Not great. His reaction said it all.

Detroit Pistons

A swing and a miss on a top-three pick, although No. 5 is still a spot to get one of the next tier players like Keegan Murray if he’s available. But for a team that has a centerpiece in Cade Cunningham, this could be a costly whiff.