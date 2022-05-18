ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The winners (Kings) and losers (Blazers) of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eexDa_0fiJ5Ahz00

The 2022 NBA Draft lottery is over, and the Orlando Magic are officially on the clock.

Mock drafts everywhere — including our updated one from Bryan Kalbrosky — now feature the full order of picks, so now is a great time to address who won and lost on Tuesday night after all those ping pong balls sorted out where every lottery team is picking.

Obviously, the Magic are winners by grabbing the first overall pick, and it may end up with them taking Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren to add to an already-packed roster full of wingspan.

Let’s break down who else won and lost:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48z3ho_0fiJ5Ahz00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports 

Sacramento Kings

They had a 31.98 percent chance at a top-five pick, and landed at No. 4. That’s fantastic news for a franchise that continues to be mired in a slump. Now? They can add some talent to build around Domantas Sabonis … or if they choose to, they could trade the pick for a star. A great position to be in.

New Orleans Pelicans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zupDe_0fiJ5Ahz00
 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

They were already winners heading into this lottery unless the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick — traded to them in the Anthony Davis deal — dropped outside the top 10.

Now? They potentially get Zion Williamson back soon AND could add top talent at No. 8.

Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t get a super high pick — they landed at No. 7 — and now, the offseason looks a lot more uncertain. Can they get Lillard the help he needs this year? This pick could have been huge in the top five. Not great. His reaction said it all.

Detroit Pistons

A swing and a miss on a top-three pick, although No. 5 is still a spot to get one of the next tier players like Keegan Murray if he’s available. But for a team that has a centerpiece in Cade Cunningham, this could be a costly whiff.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Thursday was a good day for golf, and another lousy one for Greg Norman

TULSA, Okla. — Too often lately golf has seemed less a sport than a business, with every precinct of the professional game consumed by news, gossip, threats and intrigue about rival leagues and red lines. Thursday at Southern Hills promised a welcome return to the good ol’ days, when the game’s reference dictionary entries for ‘B’ included birdies and bogeys, but not bonesaws: a major championship, a sublime venue, a blockbuster group, a wealth of storylines—in short, golf as it used to be. That promise was delivered upon, and even the brief intrusion of the aforementioned corporate chicanery was positive.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Blazers#Mock Draft#Drafts#The Orlando Magic#Gonzaga#Sacramento Kings They#The Los Angeles Lakers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry trolled the Mavericks after putting them to bed with this clutch 3-pointer and NBA fans went crazy

Steph Curry might not always look like it, but he can be quite disrespectful on the basketball court. It doesn’t always work out. Remember when he evoked “Whoop that Trick” in Game 5 against Memphis and then the Warriors got blown out? Other times it’s not even aimed at the other team. Sometimes, it can be aimed at the refs. Regardless of who gets it, though, it’s always spicy.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy