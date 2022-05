Texas Southern turned a tight contest into a run-rule as they scored nine runs in the eighth for a 12-2 win over SWAC rival Prairie View A&M at MacGregor Park. Tyrese Clayborne tripled in the first and scored on Jeremy Almaguer's RBI for an early 1-0 lead. Prairie View A&M would move ahead 2-1 in the fourth on an RBI double followed by a sac fly. The Panthers threatened to do more damage with the bases loaded on two outs but TSU got out of the jam with a huge out in the infield.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO