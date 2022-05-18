Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens receives $1 million grant

ATHENS — The Alabama Veterans Museum has been awarded a $1 million grant from the state that will allow it to proceed with the second phase of renovations to the museum.

A museum press release says the renovations will include upgrading the air conditioning system and meeting venue, repairing the roof, installing new signage and creating a Veterans Park in front of the museum.

State Rep. Parker Moore, R-Hartselle, said the grant comes from a supplemental approval to the state budget made by Gov. Kay Ivey after she attended the museum’s open house last year.

Moore said the Limestone County legislative delegation has been working with Ivey to get the allocation after County Commission Chairman Collin Daly suggested the expansion of the museum.