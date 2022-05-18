ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Harry’s House makes a home in Dallas

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA merchandise pop-up for the debut of pop star Harry Styles’ third album “Harry’s House” will be at 2117 Commerce Street in Dallas from May 20 through May 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday the 20and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following two days with early access...

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasmetronews.com

Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Rozalind R Dickerson Cleaver

Rozalind R Dickerson Cleaver is the Airport Relations & Community Engagement Manager at the City of Dallas. A former board member of the Heart of a Warrior Charitable Foundation, Rozalind is the past president of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure North Texas Affiliate and community outreach coordinator for the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Hailing from Bastrop LA, Roz is a Warrior, deputy political director for Ron Kirk for US Senate and participant in Dallas Blueprint for Leadership. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Roz is a dedicated community volunteer and servant.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Soaring to the Top: Teacher of the Year Honorees Selected by Campus Peers

(DESOTO, TX) — DeSoto ISD is pleased to announce its 2022 Teacher of the Year honorees! Representing all 10 campuses throughout the District, educators were selected by their schools for this annual and distinctive honor. “These teachers were selected by their campuses, their peers,” DeSoto ISD Chief of Human...
DESOTO, TX
texasmetronews.com

Parkland to begin offering COVID-19 testing, vaccines to the public

DALLAS – Beginning Monday, May 23, Parkland Health will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to the public at Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers located throughout Dallas County by appointment only. Individuals are reminded to bring their vaccine card and a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy