GRAND CHUTE, WI – The South Bend Cubs hit three home runs to account for all their runs in a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Owen Caissie had two of the homers and drove in four runs as the Cubs’ win tightened up the race at the top of the Western Division.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO