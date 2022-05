ORLANDO, Fla. (May 19, 2022) — The Orlando Pride has agreed to new contract terms with goalkeeper Erin McLeod, keeping the Canadian international with the Club through the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, it was announced today. McLeod, a highly-decorated veteran of the game, has been with the Pride since the 2020 season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO