SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries home opener was last night. They rallied but lost to Milwaukee. Tonight you can party like it’s 1993 at the Birdcage. The throwback night will have the Canaries wearing special retro jerseys. There will be throwback prices on tickets, food,… and even beer. The Canaries play Milwaukee at six. The home opening weekend continues tomorrow with Sunday Family Fun Day. Kids can play catch in the outfield starting at noon and run the bases after the Sunday game. They can also get pictures and autographs from the players before the game.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO