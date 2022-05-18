ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Avenue Ministry Pitches Warming Center

By Laura Glesby
 3 days ago
Laura Glesby Photo Upon This Rock Ministries at 882 Grand Ave.

As New Haven gears up for sunny summer days, Mark Washington is already thinking about the frigid weather next winter — and the community members who won’t have a place to shelter during cold emergencies.

Washington, a street outreach manager at Youth Continuum, hopes to help address this need by starting a warming center at his Grand Avenue church, Upon This Rock Ministries.

He brought that idea to the Downtown Wooster Square Community Management Team on Tuesday evening.

Unlike homeless shelters, which often require admission through the state’s centralized 2−1−1 system and tend to only accept sober clients, warming centers typically welcome walk-ins regardless of any substance used prior to entering.

United Way currently lists one emergency cold-weather warming center in New Haven, at 793 Grand Ave. (the 180 Center, a faith-based recovery organization).

Zoom Mark Washington.

Washington, appearing as a representative of Upon This Rock at 882 Grand Ave., shared a rough sketch of what a warming center might look like, though many details still need to be worked out.

The center would operate in a downstairs open space within the church, which has a kitchen and a stove. The area is ​“spacious and secluded,” Washington said.

The hours might range between 7 or 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., with an approximate capacity of 20 people, on nights when the city calls a ​“cold-weather protocol.”

Before making concrete plans, Washington told the management team, ​“I wanted to come to you.”

The last time a homeless shelter was proposed for the Wooster Square neighborhood — the Y2Y shelter affiliated with Youth Continuum — several community members opposed the plan (and ultimately lost). Other housing-related social services are located on that stretch of Grand Avenue.

At Tuesday’s meeting, no one expressed either support or opposition to Washington’s idea.

Wooster Square resident Anstress Farwell asked about public health practices at the proposed warming center: ​“This winter, it sounds like we might have an increase in Covid rates, so you’d probably have to have protocols for keeping people safe.”

Washington replied that there would be ​“social distancing within the space,” and that the warming center would coordinate with the city to ensure safe operations.

New Haven Independent

Cross, DESK, LEAP, Fair Haven Health ​“Earmarked” For Expansion Help

Wilbur Cross High School and three leading nonprofits are ​“earmarked” to receive federal help with planned renovations and expansions. Cross and the three nonprofits — Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK), Fair Haven Community Health Care, and the youth rec and education program LEAP — made U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s ​“community project funding” list for the coming year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Rent Tackles Pet Fees, Retribution

Thanks to the Fair Rent Commission, Juana Valle and Salvador Jimenez won’t have to part with their family’s chihuahua — but they’ll still need to fight to stay in their home. They received that mixed result this week after bringing a dispute with their landlord to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
GreenwichTime

CT summer camps to keep your kids busy all season long

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Summer is just around the corner which means soon your kids will be home with you all day scrolling through their phones (or yours) and chanting the classic youth mantra, “ugh, I’m so bored.”. To keep your...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

1,220 Stroll For Childcare

Friends Center for Children sent in this article and these photos about a recent event it organized. What do we want? To fix child care! – and have some fun along the way. Last Saturday marked the 10th New Haven Family Stroll and Festival, an annual event to raise awareness and much-needed funds for high-quality early care and education. After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, this year’s event grew by over 300 people and had over 1,220 children, parents, educators and advocates converge at the Quinnipiac River Park for a day of awareness, fundraising and family fun.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

22 Morehouse St 2

2nd Floor 2 bed room and 1 bath apartment in Black Rock. Unit has central A/C, own washer and dryer provided in clean basement, and covered balcony. New flooring was recently installed. Pets to be considered upon approval. Please call Mike to schedule a showing. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22-morehouse-st-bridgeport-ct-unit-2/532921. Property...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: New Haven woman establishes ‘Try This Pie’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s all about pie on this edition of Nyberg!. Quiana Tanner was born in New Haven and has always had a love for cooking and baking. As far back as she can remember, she was always in the kitchen with her mom or grandma.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Time For A Winfred Rembert Museum?

Now that the late Winfred Rembert has won a Pulitzer prize, is it time for New Haven finally to honor its most talented artist of the last half century?. The WNHH FM ​“pundits” thought so. During the weekly radio rundown and breakdown on local news headlines, some...
NEW HAVEN, CT
