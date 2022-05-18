Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 12 — Shawn Michelle Williamson, 29, of 4849 NC 55 W, Angier, was charged with maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, carrying concealed gun, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $250,000; court date is May 27.

• May 12 — Vanessa Hargrove Stokes, 55, of 1038 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with damage to property, simple assault and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• May 13 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 34, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 20.

• May 13 — Duncan Manwell Aycock, 48, of 659 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $750; court date is June 7.

• May 13 — Armando Lopez Sanchez, 34, of 18 Francis Lane, Clinton, was charged with reckless driving and driving while impaired. Bond set at $3,500; court date is June 7.

• May 14 — Devi Emmanuel Irizarry, 31, of 235 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $750; court date is June 6.

• May 14 — Olga Iris Velez-Rivera, 50, of 2633 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $750; court date is June 6.

• May 14 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 40, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and second degree trespass. Bond set at $4,000; court date is June 2.

• May 14 — Oliver Terrell Owens, 43, of 2425 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,500; court date is June 7.

• May 15 — Kiara Dominique Brown, 23, of 211 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing and cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 7.

• May 15 — Curtis Parrish McAllister, 41, of 448 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 23.

• May 16 — Ronnie Earl Knowles Jr., 33, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting, delay and obstruct and misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 5.

• May 16 — Isaac Lee Herring, 38, of 103 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with motor vehicle theft. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 27.

• May 16 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 45, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, intoxicated and disruptive and trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 13,

• May 16 — Lena Mellisa Faircloth Peterson, 39, of 9785 Ruth Vinson Road, Autryville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 9.

• May 16 — Tyrek Da’sha Melvin, 27, of 300 Shield St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, failure to appear- release order. Bond set at $333,500; court date is June 6.