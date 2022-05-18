ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Crimewatch

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 12 — Shawn Michelle Williamson, 29, of 4849 NC 55 W, Angier, was charged with maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, carrying concealed gun, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $250,000; court date is May 27.

• May 12 — Vanessa Hargrove Stokes, 55, of 1038 Laurel Lake Road, Salemburg, was charged with damage to property, simple assault and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• May 13 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 34, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 20.

• May 13 — Duncan Manwell Aycock, 48, of 659 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $750; court date is June 7.

• May 13 — Armando Lopez Sanchez, 34, of 18 Francis Lane, Clinton, was charged with reckless driving and driving while impaired. Bond set at $3,500; court date is June 7.

• May 14 — Devi Emmanuel Irizarry, 31, of 235 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $750; court date is June 6.

• May 14 — Olga Iris Velez-Rivera, 50, of 2633 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $750; court date is June 6.

• May 14 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 40, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and second degree trespass. Bond set at $4,000; court date is June 2.

• May 14 — Oliver Terrell Owens, 43, of 2425 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,500; court date is June 7.

• May 15 — Kiara Dominique Brown, 23, of 211 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing and cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 7.

• May 15 — Curtis Parrish McAllister, 41, of 448 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is May 23.

• May 16 — Ronnie Earl Knowles Jr., 33, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting, delay and obstruct and misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 5.

• May 16 — Isaac Lee Herring, 38, of 103 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with motor vehicle theft. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 27.

• May 16 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 45, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, intoxicated and disruptive and trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 13,

• May 16 — Lena Mellisa Faircloth Peterson, 39, of 9785 Ruth Vinson Road, Autryville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 9.

• May 16 — Tyrek Da’sha Melvin, 27, of 300 Shield St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, failure to appear- release order. Bond set at $333,500; court date is June 6.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

$27,000 worth of weed, coke seized in bust; 2 NC men charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Police Searching For Wanted Person

CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced Wednesday afternoon they are searching for a felony assault suspect stemming from an incident Tuesday on Beechleaf Court. Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of Jamie Edward Flynn, age 21, for felony assault inflicting serious injury and felony assault by strangulation. Flynn does not have access to a car and has no immediate family in the Clayton area.
CLAYTON, NC
rrspin.com

Two face accessory counts in February shooting death

Two people tied to a man charged in a February 17 shooting death in Weldon have been charged as accessories — one after the fact of murder and the other before the fact. Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joseph Sealey would not elaborate on the new charges which were filed Tuesday.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Autryville, NC
Sampson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Clinton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Angier, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Clinton, NC
WITN

Two men booked in Pitt County on drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Pitt County on drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith and 24-year-old Akyree Collins-Smith were arrested on Friday after detectives stopped a vehicle due to a traffic violation. Deputies say 24-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith was...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Two charged in Hamlet drug bust

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Friday and charged two individuals for suspected heroin and illegal firearm possession. Darien Deshawn McNair was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.
HAMLET, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schedule Iv#659 Isaac Weeks Road
WNCT

Greenville man wanted for attempted murder in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are actively looking for a suspect from Greenville who they said is wanted in a shooting that happened last Sunday. An investigation has led police to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Markis Rasann Allen of Greenville. The arrest warrant is for one count of Attempted Murder. Police […]
jocoreport.com

Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead In Field

SMITHFIELD – A man wanted for a double homicide Monday morning in Fayetteville was found dead in a field off S. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield this morning (Tuesday). Rhaim Mosies Santiago, age 29, with a last known address in Clayton, died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. Santiago was wanted by Fayetteville Police on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
SMITHFIELD, NC
kfrxfm.com

Woman Uses Walmart Aisle As Her Bathroom

Police have arrested a woman they say stripped and urinated on the floor of a Fayetteville Walmart after going on a profanity-laced tirade through the store and hitting an employee, according to The Citizen. Police said April Barrow, 40, was searching for prophylactics on April 29 at around 6:30 a.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL News

Deputies: Guns, drugs found in car following chase in Cumberland County

Fayetteville, N.C. — An assault rifle, gun and drugs were found in a car following a chase in Cumberland County, according to deputies. Deputies said they attempted to do a traffic stop at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street in Fayetteville on Monday night. The driver of a Cadillac Eldorado, William Scott Martin, was not able to maintain his lane, drove into the median several times, drove into the wrong lane and wrecked several times, deputies said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Lootpress

Workers stab each other in fight at NC fast-food restaurant

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two workers at a North Carolina fast-food restaurant stabbed each after getting into a fight, police said. The Asheboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Wendy’s restaurant, news outlets reported. Officers found one of...
ASHEBORO, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy