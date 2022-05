As of Monday, May, 23, Infirmary Health has reopened its Mothers' Milk Bank of Alabama (MMBAL) Donation Depot location on the campus of Mobile Infirmary. As a depot location, donors that have been approved by MMBAL can conveniently drop off their supply at Women’s Health Alliance of Mobile. The depot will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

