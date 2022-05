With baseball season in full swing and a ton of new restaurants popping up in Denver, finding the best places to eat and drink around Coors Field can be a bit challenging. Aside from the more obvious pit stops like Viewhouse, Tom’s Watch Bar or Snooze, Denver has a ton of home-grown gems with game day specials and eclectic eats. As the list of watering holes and sports bars continue to grow, the following institutions serve as a jumping-off point for game day.

