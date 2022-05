In the same meeting two new Fredericksburg City Council members and a mayor were sworn in, councilmember Kathy Sanford O’Neill announced her resignation. “Tonight is my last city council meeting,” she said. “I’m going to be doing some different things that I’m excited about. My only regret is that I won’t get to work with these people who, I think, will be great for the city.”

