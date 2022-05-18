Heritage School will promote eight on Friday

The 4X400-meter relay has become somewhat of a legacy race for the Fredericksburg High School Lady Billies track and field program. At the Region IV Championships in Kingsville two weeks ago, the Lady Billies team of freshman Ava Stuewe and sophomores Taylor Grona, Ann Claire Cop and Liepa Motiejunaite claimed the third consecutive region gold medal in the event. The Lady Billies have built their program around the 400-meter run and that is starting to show up in the results year in and year out.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO