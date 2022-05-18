Heritage School will promote eight on Friday

Recently, the Operation Round-Up Board of Directors at Central Texas Electric Cooperative approved a grant to support The Grace Center. The Grace Center provides support and services for individuals impacted by domestic violence in Gillespie County. They received a grant of $2,500 to go toward the completion of a 36-bed shelter center and expanding their service offerings.
Fredericksburg-Nimitz Rotary Club is partnering with Texas Heritage Vineyards for its Endless Summer Vino and Bingo for a Cause. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at the Texas Heritage Vineyards tasting room located at 3245 U.S. 290 East. The Rotary will offer food by donation along...
The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars recognized the achievements of three Hill Country JROTC cadets from local area high schools at their May chapter meeting held at the Y.O. Ranch Resort and Conference Center in Kerrville. Cadets from three high school JROTC programs were...
The 2022 Fredericksburg Community Fourth of July Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4 on Main Street. Those interested in participating are asked to submit an application with a brief description of the parade entry. There is no charge to enter that parade and the only requirement...
The 4X400-meter relay has become somewhat of a legacy race for the Fredericksburg High School Lady Billies track and field program. At the Region IV Championships in Kingsville two weeks ago, the Lady Billies team of freshman Ava Stuewe and sophomores Taylor Grona, Ann Claire Cop and Liepa Motiejunaite claimed the third consecutive region gold medal in the event. The Lady Billies have built their program around the 400-meter run and that is starting to show up in the results year in and year out.
Fredericksburg High School senior Kallyn Snedecor is headed to the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) Finals in Abilene from June 6-12. Snedecor will be competing in barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping after qualifying in all three events. A commit to Tarleton State University, Snedecor competed in rodeos throughout the year and finished in the top 10 in all three events.
The Vereins Quilt Guild will meet Saturday, May 21, at the Gillespie County Extension Building, 38 Business Court. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Visitors are welcome.For more, visit vereinsquiltguild.org.
The COVID-19 pandemic influenced nearly every aspect of everyday life, including the mass move of students from desks to virtual classrooms. Though school moved online just over two years ago, the long-term effects of this alternative learning environment have continued to manifest in students emotionally and physically. Full in-person instruction...
Texas Heritage Vineyard is dedicating up to 315 cases of its Tempranillo to the Gillespie County Historical Society (GCHS). Billy Johnson, owner of Texas Heritage Vineyard presented the commemorative bottle at the Pioneer Museum on Tuesday, May 16. David Shields, Executive Director at GCHS, viewed the custom bottles alongside Marty Kaderli, president of the society.
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas Dr. Wilhelm Keidel Chapter hosted its chartering ceremony for the Children of the Republic of Texas Lisette Mueller Chapter on Founders Day and the 175th anniversary of Fredericksburg Sunday, May 8, at Hill Country Church. Eighty people attended the ceremony of which 41...
Hill Country CattleWomen officials reported a successful Spring Roundup at the Texas Rangers Heritage Center this year. The event was held on April 30, and the group welcomed 250 guests to the “Deep in the Heart of Texas”-themed fundraiser. “A wonderful evening of music, libations, dancing and most...
The 2022 District 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 15-16 at Dripping Springs Ranch, 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs. Registration is open through May 16. Horse should have been validated by May 1. District 10 will offer 27 classes in divisions that make up the qualifying...
The illustrious 19th-century naturalist John Muir once said that “between every two pine trees there is a door leading to a new way of life.”. Though far from any evergreen woods, Fredericksburg’s own changing landscape and way of life has been symbolized in a certain few stacks of dusty longleaf pine lumber.
The Fredericksburg Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will be hosting an in-person presentation at Gilbriar Gazebo, located at 208 Danos Drive, on Tuesday, May 24. Social gatherings start at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Guests and area newcomers are welcome. The presentation by...
I hope many of you were able to attend the 175th Anniversary of Fredericksburg Parade on May 7. The parade was a great testimony to the history of our town and county, as well as to the families and organizations who have contributed to make Fredericksburg and Gillespie County a great place to live, work and visit.
The Fredericksburg Lady Billies golf team finished fourth in the 4A Girls State Golf Tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on Tuesday. Jaley Itz led all Lady Billies golfers with a total score of 167, good for a tie at 17th. She shot an 82 on Monday and followed it up with an 85 on Tuesday.
The Pedernales Creative Arts Alliance will welcome Rocky King from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at the Adelsverein Halle at Marktplatz for its next Summer Concert Series. PCAA is an organization that uses the proceeds from their Oktoberfest festivals to support many organizations doing art-related projects, scholarships for students who pursue college courses in the creative arts such as music and theater, and these concerts — which are presented to the public for free.
The City of Fredericksburg’s Historic Preservation Ordinance requires that properties in the city’s Historic District, or which are designated as Historic Landmarks, be preserved as to not fall into disrepair. The city understands that some homeowners may need assistance in covering expenses related to the maintenance of these...
In the same meeting two new Fredericksburg City Council members and a mayor were sworn in, councilmember Kathy Sanford O’Neill announced her resignation. “Tonight is my last city council meeting,” she said. “I’m going to be doing some different things that I’m excited about. My only regret is that I won’t get to work with these people who, I think, will be great for the city.”
When I say I was not a runner, I mean it in the sense that you would never find these short legs on a track or cross-country course. That being the case, my experience with the running world was very limited upon my entry into sports journalism. I covered several cross country meets while in West Texas and began to get a taste of that world, but little did I know, I would soon be introduced to the mecca of the distance running world.
Comments / 0