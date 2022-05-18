ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice falls to Skutt, season ends at state

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE - The Beatrice Orangemen's bid to repeat as Class-B state champions came to an end on Tuesday night. Beatrice fell to the Omaha Skutt Skyhawks 8-7, as Mason Kass walked off Beatrice with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Beatrice struck first scoring one in the...

central.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

A pair of Knights place first and second in Class C triple jump

OMAHA- Lourdes Central Catholic senior Beau Lee out-jumps Elmwood-Murdock junior Cade Hosier by a few inches to claim the triple jump crown. Lee nabbed ten team points for the Lourdes Central Catholic Knights with a jump of 45-01.00. Right on his heels, however, was Hoser from Elmwood-Murdock with a jump of 44-09.00, who grabbed eight team points for Elmwood-Murdock.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Matthews’ three-run blast in eighth sends Huskers to a 6-3 Win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Brice Matthews delivered a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth, as the Huskers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 6-3 win vs. Michigan State at Hawks Field on Friday night. The Huskers need to win tomorrow vs. Michigan State and Maryland to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Advances in Stillwater Regional

Nebraska softball didn’t waste any time notching their first win of the Stillwater Regional. The Huskers improved to 41-14 on the year with a 3-0 regional-opening victory over North Texas. NU will play No. 7 Oklahoma State Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The Cowgirls beat Fordham 12-0 in five innings in their opening game.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

DeFrand breaks state record in 100-meter dash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand capped her historic high school track and field career fittingly on Thursday. DeFrand claimed another record by running the 100-meter dash in :11.64 seconds. Its the fastest time in Nebraska high school history and is also an NSAA meet record. DeFrand...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Beatrice, NE
Sports
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Omaha, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Class B state track and field title goes to Sidney

OMAHA – The Sidney boys track team will be returning from the Nebraska School Activities Association Track & Field Championships in Omaha with a busload of hardware…including a state championship trophy. The Red Raiders jumped out to a quick lead in the team standings on Wednesday morning and stayed there for almost the entirety of the meet to capture their first state track championship since 2015.
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska high school track & field state championship results

OMAHA, Neb. — The second portion of the Nebraska track and field high school state championships, featuring Class A and Class B schools, took place Thursday, May 19th at Omaha Burke High School. Listed below are a few results from local athletes:. CLASS A:. Boys Long Jump. Rowdy Bauer...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Beatrice Orangemen#The Omaha Skutt Skyhawks#Orangemen#Era
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Open NCAA Regionals Against North Texas

The Nebraska softball team is set to make its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. The Huskers will face North Texas in game one on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT) at Cowgirl Stadium. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Daniel A. Wiedel

Daniel A. Wiedel, 60, of Beatrice died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on December 18, 1961 in Alma to Gerald and Rita Wiedel. He graduated from Orleans High School in 1980 and attended McCook Community College. He graduated from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, PA and received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. On May 26, 2006, he married Krista Knowles Byrne in Beatrice and they were blessed with a daughter. He was a teacher at Wilber-Clatonia High School, for 24 years. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Wymore. Dan was also a member of Homestead Harmonizers and volunteered with Beatrice Community Players. Dan enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, going to the lake and browsing at thrift shops and garage sales. He was continuously occupied working and improving their rental properties.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pony Express Ride rides through Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A group of motorcyclists rode their way through Norfolk Friday for a cause some might not expect - children's mental health. The 15th Annual Pony Express Ride stopped at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk for a meal with the parent-to-parent network. The route began in western Nebraska and...
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

Now serving Omaha: Good Lookin'

Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or brunch. It's Good Lookin' cafe. Located at 50th and Underwood Street, this restaurant is serving up midwestern favorites, and other fresh and healthy options. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by Good Lookin' to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Renewed effort to slim down stretch of Center Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Hanscom Park and the Field Club neighbors said they have a renewed effort to make Center Street from 34th to 36th safer. They want the city to allocate funding for it but according to the city engineers, it's not that simple. Travis Liebig has owned Sunnyside...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional's Adrienne Olson promoted to Lincoln

KEARNEY — Adrienne Olson, the chief nursing officer and clinical services executive at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been named the organization’s new chief nursing officer at Bryan Health in Lincoln, effective Aug. 8. She succeeds Lisa Vail, who transitions to a new chief nursing officer role for...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy