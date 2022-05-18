Beatrice falls to Skutt, season ends at state

Daniel A. Wiedel, 60, of Beatrice died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on December 18, 1961 in Alma to Gerald and Rita Wiedel. He graduated from Orleans High School in 1980 and attended McCook Community College. He graduated from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, PA and received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. On May 26, 2006, he married Krista Knowles Byrne in Beatrice and they were blessed with a daughter. He was a teacher at Wilber-Clatonia High School, for 24 years. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Wymore. Dan was also a member of Homestead Harmonizers and volunteered with Beatrice Community Players. Dan enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, going to the lake and browsing at thrift shops and garage sales. He was continuously occupied working and improving their rental properties.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO