Why Investors Should Rethink the 60/40 Portfolio

 2 days ago
David Mazza, Managing Director & Head of Product at Direxion, joins Cheddar News to discuss why investors should be rethinking 60/40 portfolios, and what's driving a recent rise in leveraged and inverse ETFs.

