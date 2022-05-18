ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 'are in talks with Ajax over £35m deal for Jurrien Timber - with Erik ten Hag wanting to bring young defensive star with him to Old Trafford as his first signing'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United are said to be plotting a move for Ajax's £35million-rated defender Jurrien Timber during the summer transfer window.

Timber rose to stardom under Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam and helped the 52-year-old manager secure his third Dutch title with Ajax.

Ten Hag is said to be eager to continue working with Timber when he takes over the reins at Manchester United - and also has interest in his Ajax team-mate, fellow defender Lisandro Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qdJR_0fiIoLmP00
Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax's £35million-rated defender Jurrien Timber; Erik ten Hag managed the 20-year-old centre back during his tenure in Amsterdam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQAzT_0fiIoLmP00

Ten Hag is looking to rebuild the Manchester United squad during the summer transfer window and has prioritised a striker, a creative and holding midfielder and a central defender.

According to The Mirror, Timber could be the Dutch manager's first signing in the summer as the 20-year-old became one of Ten Hag's most trusted players at Ajax.

Timber - who made 43 appearances in Ajax's title-winning campaign - is a versatile player who can perform well at centre-back and also at right-back.

Additionally, he is a young player with a lot of potential. Therefore, he could grow into a household name under Ten Hag at Manchester United. However, there will be significant competition for his signature this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3gwH_0fiIoLmP00
Timber helped Ten Hag secure his third Dutch title with Ajax before leaving for Man United 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slXmz_0fiIoLmP00
Timber is a versatile young player that can excel at centre-back and also at right-back

When asked previously about taking Timber with him to United, Ten Hag said: 'I think all the top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights. But I think that applies to a lot of Ajax players at the moment.'

Potentially joining him at Old Trafford is Argentine centre half Martinez, with the Telegraph reporting Ten Hag is eyeing up a swoop for the 24-year-old, who is rated at around £25million.

The six-cap international is not the tallest at only 5ft 9ins but has been the cornerstone of Ajax's success in the last three seasons, and is quick, capable of starting attacks with incisive passes and a good one-on-one defender.

Manchester United fans have given their seal of approval when it comes to signing Timber this summer. They took to social media to support the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQJko_0fiIoLmP00

One Twitter user wrote: 'Always rated Jurrien Timber but rated him even higher after TheEuropeanLad said he's "one of the best things that happened to Ajax" and most recently called on Louis van Gaal to drop de Ligt and pair him with van Dijk at the World Cup. Glad ten Hag wants him at Man Utd'.

Another added: 'If we get Timber, that’s a very good step in the right direction'. While one wrote: 'I'm not that bothered about Antony, but Timber, man we got to do everything we can to sign this guy.'

Additionally, Ten Hag may be forced to replace Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as they have all been linked with moves away.

However, Ten Hag has made it clear that he plans to make Rashford an integral part of the team's revival - regardless of the 24-year-old's links with alternative clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRjSI_0fiIoLmP00
Ten Hag has made it clear that he plans to make Rashford an integral part of the team's revival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbFN2_0fiIoLmP00
The Dutch manager has also been told to target Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech (left) - who worked with Ten Hag in Amsterdam before his move to the Premier League with Chelsea

Ten Hag has also spoke highly of Cristiano Ronaldo - having described the striker as a 'giant' during what was essentially his Ajax 'exit interview' in the Dutch press. He added: 'I want to keep him at Manchester United, of course.'

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been mooted as a potential target for United while Declan Rice, who is said to have turned down another contract offer from West Ham, is on their list.

The Dutch manager has also been told to target Hakim Ziyech - who worked with Ten Hag in Amsterdam before his move to the Premier League - by Ajax legend Marco van Basten.

