ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jaw-dropping cleavage, blinding jewels and breathtaking couture: Billionaire heiress Francesca Packer steals the spotlight at the Gold Dinner 2022 alongside grandmother Roslyn Packer - as they join Ian Thorpe and Candice Warner in Sydney

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ian Thorpe, Candice Warner and Francesca Packer turned out for the annual Gold Dinner 2022 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Over 600 of the city's leading philanthropists and VIPs attended the event, which benefits the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.

This year's event marked the 25th anniversary of the exclusive dinner, was first held in 1997 and has raised more than $30million in the years since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEp5o_0fiIo9Gw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WGN3_0fiIo9Gw00

The invitation-only event is held at a secret location, which is only revealed to attendees the week of the dinner.

This year's Gold Dinner took place at The Venue in Sydney's Alexandria, and it is the largest fundraiser in Australia.

Candice, 37, looked glamorous in a long pink dress with a thigh-high split up one side and a one-shoulder neckline with ruffling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174k5z_0fiIo9Gw00
Pretty in pink: Candice, 37, looked glamorous in a long pink dress with a thigh-high split up one side and a one-shoulder neckline with ruffling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oukL3_0fiIo9Gw00
Blonde ambition: The wife of cricketer David Warner accessorised with gold heels, hoop earrings and bangles, and her long blonde hair was worn straight and slicked back

The wife of cricketer David Warner accessorised with gold heels, hoop earrings and bangles, and her long blonde hair was worn straight and slicked back.

Francesca, 27, made a rare public appearance with her grandmother, Roslyn Packer, with the two women happily posing alongside each other.

Ros, 84, looked elegant in a long black dress, which she paired with an intricately beaded jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiyN0_0fiIo9Gw00
Keeping it in the family: Francesca, 27, made a rare public appearance with her grandmother, Roslyn Packer, with the two women happily posing alongside each other
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cMB6_0fiIo9Gw00
Need for bead: Ros, 84, looked elegant in a long black dress, which she paired with an intricately beaded jacket

The philanthropist and widow of late media mogul Kerry Packer also wore black heels and a matching necklace and bracelet.

Meanwhile, Francesca stepped out in a figure-hugging blue dress, which emphasised her curves.

The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and split, and she wore fishnet stockings and black heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoGNW_0fiIo9Gw00
Va-va-voom: Francesca stepped out in a figure-hugging blue dress, which emphasised her curves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmCX6_0fiIo9Gw00
Crowning jewels: The billionaire heiress complemented her ensemble with a stunning Bulgari high sapphire necklace

The billionaire heiress complemented her ensemble with a stunning Bulgari high sapphire necklace.

According to Bulgari: 'The wondrous Sapphire Lace necklace is the result of the artisan's ability to flawlessly balance the volume and exceptional weight of the central sapphire with the sinuous diamond texture.'

Francesca finished her glamorous look with jewelled rings and earrings and a clutch purse, and her long brunette hair was styled straight and slicked back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bnN0_0fiIo9Gw00
Stepping out: Ian Thorpe made his first public appearance following the recent death of his ex-boyfriend, Ryan Channing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bu3tN_0fiIo9Gw00
Well-suited: The 39-year-old retired Olympic swimmer looked suave in a black tuxedo, which he wore with a black bow tie

Ian Thorpe made his first public appearance following the recent death of his ex-boyfriend, Ryan Channing.

The 39-year-old retired Olympic swimmer looked suave in a black tuxedo, which he wore with a black bow tie.

New parents Georgia Fowler and Nathan Dalah made a glamorous couple as they posed together ahead of the charity dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYpIx_0fiIo9Gw00
Mum and Dad's night off: New parents Georgia Fowler and Nathan Dalah made a glamorous couple as they posed together ahead of the charity dinner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hpWC_0fiIo9Gw00
Silver linings: The 29-year-old model looked stunning in a long silver dress, which sat off one shoulder, and she wore her brunette hair slicked into an updo

The 29-year-old model looked stunning in a long silver dress, which sat off one shoulder, and she wore her brunette hair slicked into an updo.

Meanwhile, her businessman beau, 27, looked smart in a tuxedo, smiling happily as he posed for photos.

Jessica Rowe stepped out in a brightly patterned dress with a miniskirt hemline, which flowed out into a train at the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7bOp_0fiIo9Gw00
Prints charming: Jessica Rowe stepped out in a brightly patterned dress with a miniskirt hemline, which flowed out into a train at the back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLgHT_0fiIo9Gw00
Think pink: The halterneck dress featured a plunging V-neckline, and her cropped hair was coloured pink

The halterneck dress featured a plunging V-neckline, and the 51-year-old TV journalist paired sheer black stockings with black pointy-toe stilettos.

She accessorised with a pair of jewelled waterfall earrings, and her cropped hair was coloured pink.

Sarah Harris stepped out in a dark purple velvet dress with a twist at the neckline and slits at the sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u933o_0fiIo9Gw00
Velvet dreams: Sarah Harris stepped out in a dark purple velvet dress with a twist at the neckline and slits at the sides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D39dp_0fiIo9Gw00
Working it: The 40-year-old Studio 10 host's lobbed blonde hair was styled straight, and she posed confidently ahead of the event

The 40-year-old Studio 10 host's lobbed blonde hair was styled straight, and she posed confidently ahead of the event.

She rounded out her ensemble with a pair of strappy stilettos and carried a handbag on one of her shoulders.

Kristin Fisher stepped out in a long black strapless ballgown, which featured a fitted bodice and train on the skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjgVW_0fiIo9Gw00
Belle of the ball: Kristin Fisher stepped out in a long black strapless ballgown, which featured a fitted bodice and train on the skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24y2yN_0fiIo9Gw00
Keeping it simple: The 37-year-old Sydney eyebrow queen accessorised simply, and wore her long brunette hair in an updo with loose tendrils framing her face

The 37-year-old Sydney eyebrow queen accessorised simply, and wore her long brunette hair in an updo with loose tendrils framing her face.

Cooper Cronk and Tara Rushton made it a date night, with both looking glamorous in their respective ensembles.

The 38-year-old retired rugby league footballer stepped out in a black tuxedo, while his wife of five years looked elegant in a figure-skimming orange dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9T1I_0fiIo9Gw00
Perfect pairing: Cooper Cronk and Tara Rushton made it a date night, with both looking glamorous in their respective ensembles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEl2S_0fiIo9Gw00
Date night: The 38-year-old retired rugby league footballer stepped out in a black tuxedo, while his wife of five years looked elegant in a figure-skimming orange dress

The 37-year-old TV presenter's dress featured a thigh-high split up one side, a large bow at the back, and a one-shoulder neckline.

Terry Biviano and Anthony Minichiello also made it a date night, with both opting for black ensembles.

The 47-year-old shoe designer donned a long dress with sheer sleeves and a thigh-high split decorated with silver flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vqnT_0fiIo9Gw00
Black in fashion: Terry Biviano and Anthony Minichiello also made it a date night, with both opting for black ensembles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h64zM_0fiIo9Gw00

She also wore a pair of strappy black stilettos over sheer black stockings, while retired rugby league footballer Anthony, 41, stepped out in a black tuxedo.

Belinda Russell opted for pants, stepping out in a chic black pantsuit with a belted waistline.

The 43-year-old TV presenter wore her bobbed blonde hair slicked back and carried a white clutch purse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIa0c_0fiIo9Gw00
Get waisted: Belinda Russell opted for pants, stepping out in a chic black pantsuit with a belted waistline

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candice Warner
Person
Kerry Packer
Person
Ian Thorpe
Person
Jessica Rowe
Person
Georgia Fowler
Person
Kristin Fisher
Person
Tara Rushton
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Demure Duchess! Kate Middleton had her £2,700 Roland Mouret gown altered to remove sheer panels and a zip for a more modest look at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

She's known for having her clothes tailored to remove revealing necklines and sexy slits, and last night Kate Middleton sported another gown that had been altered to make it more modest for a royal engagement. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder, floor-length dress, originally costing £2,700,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy