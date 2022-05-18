Jaw-dropping cleavage, blinding jewels and breathtaking couture: Billionaire heiress Francesca Packer steals the spotlight at the Gold Dinner 2022 alongside grandmother Roslyn Packer - as they join Ian Thorpe and Candice Warner in Sydney

Ian Thorpe, Candice Warner and Francesca Packer turned out for the annual Gold Dinner 2022 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Over 600 of the city's leading philanthropists and VIPs attended the event, which benefits the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.

This year's event marked the 25th anniversary of the exclusive dinner, was first held in 1997 and has raised more than $30million in the years since.

The invitation-only event is held at a secret location, which is only revealed to attendees the week of the dinner.

This year's Gold Dinner took place at The Venue in Sydney's Alexandria, and it is the largest fundraiser in Australia.

Candice, 37, looked glamorous in a long pink dress with a thigh-high split up one side and a one-shoulder neckline with ruffling.

The wife of cricketer David Warner accessorised with gold heels, hoop earrings and bangles, and her long blonde hair was worn straight and slicked back.

Francesca, 27, made a rare public appearance with her grandmother, Roslyn Packer, with the two women happily posing alongside each other.

Ros, 84, looked elegant in a long black dress, which she paired with an intricately beaded jacket.

The philanthropist and widow of late media mogul Kerry Packer also wore black heels and a matching necklace and bracelet.

Meanwhile, Francesca stepped out in a figure-hugging blue dress, which emphasised her curves.

The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and split, and she wore fishnet stockings and black heels.

The billionaire heiress complemented her ensemble with a stunning Bulgari high sapphire necklace.

According to Bulgari: 'The wondrous Sapphire Lace necklace is the result of the artisan's ability to flawlessly balance the volume and exceptional weight of the central sapphire with the sinuous diamond texture.'

Francesca finished her glamorous look with jewelled rings and earrings and a clutch purse, and her long brunette hair was styled straight and slicked back.

Ian Thorpe made his first public appearance following the recent death of his ex-boyfriend, Ryan Channing.

The 39-year-old retired Olympic swimmer looked suave in a black tuxedo, which he wore with a black bow tie.

New parents Georgia Fowler and Nathan Dalah made a glamorous couple as they posed together ahead of the charity dinner.

The 29-year-old model looked stunning in a long silver dress, which sat off one shoulder, and she wore her brunette hair slicked into an updo.

Meanwhile, her businessman beau, 27, looked smart in a tuxedo, smiling happily as he posed for photos.

Jessica Rowe stepped out in a brightly patterned dress with a miniskirt hemline, which flowed out into a train at the back.

The halterneck dress featured a plunging V-neckline, and the 51-year-old TV journalist paired sheer black stockings with black pointy-toe stilettos.

She accessorised with a pair of jewelled waterfall earrings, and her cropped hair was coloured pink.

Sarah Harris stepped out in a dark purple velvet dress with a twist at the neckline and slits at the sides.

The 40-year-old Studio 10 host's lobbed blonde hair was styled straight, and she posed confidently ahead of the event.

She rounded out her ensemble with a pair of strappy stilettos and carried a handbag on one of her shoulders.

Kristin Fisher stepped out in a long black strapless ballgown, which featured a fitted bodice and train on the skirt.

The 37-year-old Sydney eyebrow queen accessorised simply, and wore her long brunette hair in an updo with loose tendrils framing her face.

Cooper Cronk and Tara Rushton made it a date night, with both looking glamorous in their respective ensembles.

The 38-year-old retired rugby league footballer stepped out in a black tuxedo, while his wife of five years looked elegant in a figure-skimming orange dress.

The 37-year-old TV presenter's dress featured a thigh-high split up one side, a large bow at the back, and a one-shoulder neckline.

Terry Biviano and Anthony Minichiello also made it a date night, with both opting for black ensembles.

The 47-year-old shoe designer donned a long dress with sheer sleeves and a thigh-high split decorated with silver flowers.

She also wore a pair of strappy black stilettos over sheer black stockings, while retired rugby league footballer Anthony, 41, stepped out in a black tuxedo.

Belinda Russell opted for pants, stepping out in a chic black pantsuit with a belted waistline.

The 43-year-old TV presenter wore her bobbed blonde hair slicked back and carried a white clutch purse.