James Bradberry’s contract with Eagles will pay him $7.5M in 2022, with $2.5M in incentives

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles added James Bradberry to the roster on Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, with another $2.5 million in incentives, bringing the total value of the deal to $10 million.

Philadelphia landed Bradberry on a value deal and his $7.5 base salary ties him with Avonte Maddox for 30th in the league currently per Over The Cap.

Bradberry was released by the Giants this month after the team failed to find a trade partner leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Giants new general manager Joe Schoen referred to Bradberry as a good starting cornerback in the NFL, but the Pro Bowler carried a $21.9 million salary-cap charge for 2022 and New York had to part ways, risking losing the cover man to an NFC East rival.

