Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has some work to do this summer and most of it will be centered around goaltender Jack Campbell. “Soup” as he’s known around the dressing room and to Leafs Nation, is a pending unrestricted free agent who can hit the open market on July 13. There’s going to be a ton of interest in him, so the Leafs’ GM will need to get his business in order before early July if he wants the best shot to keep his all-star netminder in town. If the two sides cannot work out a contract extension, the Maple Leafs are going to have limited options to replace him. Let’s examine a few different avenues they could venture down if that happens.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO