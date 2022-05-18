Anti-Aging Without Irritation! This Gentle Retinol Serum Is Our Skincare Secret

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another wrinkle. That’s the saying, right? We know we can’t turn back time (if only, Cher !) but we’d love to find a way to mitigate these marks on our face. No procedures please, just a product that will help us retain our youth while we still can.

We’re well versed in the power of retinol, a skincare staple responsible for anti-aging. But we went to the experts to break down exactly what this topical ingredient is. Derived from vitamin A, retinol helps boost the production of collagen and elastin to plump skin. According to Healthline , retinol reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. Bingo! In addition, retinol can improve skin’s texture and tone.

But traditional retinol can often irritate skin with its drying properties. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve avoided using many retinol products for fear of making matters worse. Even though retinol treats sunspots and sun damage, it can also aggravate skin after sun exposure — I know from personal experience. So, we set out to find a gentler version of this active ingredient that would still provide the same benefits without the drawbacks. And that’s when we discovered this Versed Retinol Serum.

Get the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum for just $22 at Versed!

Finally! A retinol that targets fine lines and wrinkles without the threat of redness and irritation. The Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is truly a skincare game-changer. Formulated with a duo of microencapsulated retinol and natural retinol alternatives, this creamy formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin and first-time retinol users. Bye-bye, dryness! Hello, smooth skin!

Ideal for dull or aging skin, this retinol serum packs a punch. Versed even added antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to this serum to give your skin more TLC. This nightly treatment may soften lines and wrinkles while refining skin tone, evening out discoloration and keeping pores clear. You can use this serum by itself or between lighter serums and moisturizer. Retinol stimulates new skin cell production , so make sure to also wear sunscreen to protect your skin from sun sensitivity.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews, this Gentle Retinol Serum gets the green light from shoppers. “I have been blown away by this product,” one customer reported. “This lines on my neck have started to noticeably soften in just one week!” Another reviewer declared, “Good for sensitive skin! I notice a significant difference in my skin's texture, and my redness is diminishing. It also doesn't dry my skin out, even in the middle of winter.” Sounds like a winter (or summer) wonderland!

Whether you’re a retinol rookie or a seasoned pro, this gentle serum is exactly what you’ve been looking for!

