Denver, CO

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Avalanche in Game 1

By Ethan Carter
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Game 1 of the second-round series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues fell 3-2 despite a brilliant goaltending effort from Jordan Binnington. The Avalanche threw everything at them and succeeded with a victory, but the Blues were close to stealing this one as it went...

