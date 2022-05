Alan J. Sofia of Rye, NY passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022 after a short illness. Mr. Sofia, born May 6, 1929 to the late Theodore C. Sofia and his wife, Pauline was raised in Scarsdale, NY. He attended and graduated from both New York Military Academy and Fordham University. Post graduation, he was commissioned by the United States Army to serve in the Korean War as Second Lieutenant in charge of Overseas Transport Operations. After being decommissioned in 1954, he was accepted to Cornell Law School where he attended until his father’s sudden death in 1955.

RYE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO