ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Instant analysis of Eagles agreeing to deal with CB James Bradberry

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4fRO_0fiIloDZ00

Howie Roseman’s offseason of success continued on Wednesday after the Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with the former New York Giants cornerback.

Bradberry signed for $7.5 million, plus another $2.5 million in incentives, raising the deal to $10 million and giving Philadelphia another talented Pro Bowl cornerback to pair opposite Darius Slay.

Bradberry was released by the Giants last week due to salary cap issues and he’ll now give Philadelphia the top tandem in the NFC East.

Here are more instant analyses and takeaways.

Eagles landed a playmaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2al3NY_0fiIloDZ00

Philadelphia has been missing playmakers in the secondary and now they have two of the NFL’s best at dictating the pace to the opposition when targeted.

Eagles have increased talent on the roster

Roseman spent all offseason talking about not wasting assets and the Eagles GM has been the star of the spring after adding several big named producers to the roster.

– WR AJ Brown

– LB Haason Reddick

– CB James Bradberry

– DT Jordan Davis (Round 1)

– C Cam Jurgens (Round 2)

– LB Nakobe Dean (Round 3)

– LB Kyzir White

– WR Zach Pascal

Production matters in the NFL and Philadelphia has an instant impact player at several key spots.

Eagles land a key player late in the process

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBPUv_0fiIloDZ00
[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 20 16

Bradberry didn’t make the Eagles wait until training camp to sign, but Philadelphia has landed solid cornerbacks late in the NFL free agency process. Roseman has said repeatedly throughout the offseason that he would be aggressive when adding to the roster, and the Eagles’ GM pounced immediately.

Impact on young CB's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr8mp_0fiIloDZ00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will continue to develop their young cornerbacks on the roster and guys like Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., and others shouldn’t be discouraged by Bradberry’s arrival.

Bradberry turned way more money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acxLc_0fiIloDZ00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry had about 11 offers on the open market, but the opportunity to be the unquestioned starter, while also having a chance to win now was the biggest factor.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Haason Reddick Comments On His Ever-Improving Eagles Team

The Philadelphia Eagles are not satisfied with barely making last season’s playoffs. They clinched the final spot in the NFC postseason with a 9-8 record and won three of their last four games. This year, they want to become a legitimate contender and it showed with their offseason moves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Retires After 16 Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. This week, Sam Koch, punter for the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. He will now join the Ravens' coaching staff as a special teams consultant. Koch spent his entire career with the Ravens and played in 239 consecutive games before missing his first game in 2020 when he was placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals If He Has A Favorite School

Through his intensive and highly-publicized recruitment process, it appears five-star QB Arch Manning has narrowed his college options down to three schools: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. But if Manning has a leading favorite for his collegiate landing spot, he's yet to make it known to the public. “I really have...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants sign DB Michael Jacquet to compete at boundary corner

The New York Giants have been injecting more talent into the cornerback position ever since they released a James Bradberry. Bradberry signed a one-year, $10 million deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles, Big Blue’s primary rival in the NFC East. Earlier this week, the Giants signed Khalil Dorsey and...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Cb#New York Giants#Gm#Wr#Dt Jordan Davis
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Speculated to Sign Affordable Veteran Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver room has been the talk of the town all off-season. Brian Gutekunst has made plenty of moves after the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Bringing in Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in free agency and the draft figures to be the immediate fix. Many are calling for at least one more veteran move going into the season to bring in more experience. One beat writer suggested that person to be Emmanuel Sanders:
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NY Giants make major roster changes

The New York Giants are making some major roster changes with a focus on defense. Wednesday, the team announced that they had signed four newcomers, including defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black, and cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey. Canady and Dorsey use to play for new Giants defensive...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy