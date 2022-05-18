ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Erinn Hayes Joins Season 2 of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ After Controversial ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Firing

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGxGb_0fiIleOJ00
Erinn Hayes. Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Getting very meta. Erinn Hayes has joined the second season of Kevin Can F**k Himself — after her previous firing from Kevin Can Wait .

Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

Read article

The Childrens Hospital alum, 45, will appear in season 2 of the AMC dark comedy, which explores the rigid gender roles in typical American sitcoms. The series is not directly inspired by Kevin Can Wait , though the show's title alludes to the former CBS series led by Kevin James .

Kevin Can Wait made headlines in 2017 when CBS announced that Hayes would not return for season 2 in her role as Donna Gable, wife of James' character, Kevin Gable. Instead of having the characters divorce, however, the writers made the controversial decision to kill off Donna .

"True, I've been let go from the show," the Huge in France alum tweeted in June 2017. "Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Full Guide to What’s Coming

Read article

James, 57, later said that the move was made to keep the show running for more seasons. "The plot of the show didn't have enough drive," the Paul Blart: Mall Cop star told the New York Daily News in October 2017. "If we got through a second season, I wouldn't see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas."

Leah Remini , who starred alongside James on King of Queens , replaced Hayes as the show's female lead , but CBS canceled the series at the end of the second season. The network later admitted that viewers were not happy about Donna's death.

“Creatively, the show made a choice at the beginning of last year,” Thom Sherman , CBS Entertainment senior executive vice president, said during CBS Upfronts in May 2018. “We agreed to go along with it, and unfortunately, the audience didn’t respond to it.”

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023

Read article

When Kevin Can F**k Himself , which stars Annie Murphy , was announced later that year, Hayes had a telling reaction to the news. "Omg. 😂😂😂," she tweeted in November 2018, responding to a story about the AMC series.

The comedian later told Vulture that she would love to participate in Kevin Can F**k Himself if the opportunity presented itself. "If there’s any way I could do that part, I’d love to," she said in January 2020. "The part they’ve written is so full and so interesting. They just did a great job, and I’m excited to see how the show turns out whether or not I ever get a chance to read for it or be a part of it in any way."

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 in the Works, Major Star Not Returning

ABC's hit sitcom The Goldbergs is coming back for Season 10, but one big star from the show will not be returning. It has been reported that Jeff Garlin will not be part of the series moving forward. Garlin played dad Murray Goldberg for the first nine seasons of The Goldbergs but left halfway through Season 9. Garlin had quite the unceremonious exit from the series in 2021, which led to the creative team having to write and film around his absence.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Annie Murphy
Person
Erinn Hayes
Person
Kevin James
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Amc#American#The New York Daily News
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Show Renewed By CBS For Two More Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Fans of Queen Latifah’s skills as an actress can expect to see even more of her on their television moving forward, as the legendary entertainer’s popular crime drama The Equalizer has been renewed for two additional seasons by CBS. According to Variety, CBS’ decision to greenlight Season 3 and Season 4 of the show came amid reports that The Equalizer averaged 9.5 million viewers per episode during its second season. “The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman,...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

138K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy