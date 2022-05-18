ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

1 in 4 finance leaders need 20 or more employees to fully staff revenue cycle department

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

More than 25 percent of finance leaders reported needing to hire more than 20 employees to fully staff their revenue cycle departments, a survey published May 18 found. The survey of 411 finance...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

The financial and operational advantages of a medical device management program — 5 takeaways

During this time of critical staffing shortages, nurses still spend almost an hour each shift searching for equipment. This adds costs and takes nurses away from patient care. An effective medical device management program presents an often-overlooked opportunity to improve clinical staff satisfaction, reduce expenses and support quality care. During...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Amwell renegotiates terms of its acquisition of SilverCloud Health

Amwell reached an agreement May 17 to reduce the earnout period associated with its acquisition of digital mental health platform SilverCloud Health. The agreement will give an aggregate of 4.96 million shares of the company's Class A common stock to the former stockholders of SilverCloud Health, according to a press release.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Compensation

Microsoft’s chief executive told employees the company would boost pay amid U.S. inflation reaching a four-decade high. CEO Satya Nadella said the company plans to double its global budget for merit-based salary increases and boost stock compensation by 25 percent, Geekwire first reported May 16. The move comes as...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Trinity Health's operating income slips 79% as labor costs soar

Higher labor costs put pressure on Trinity Health's margins in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, according to financial documents released May 20. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the nine months ended March 31, up from $15.12 billion in the same period a year earlier. The health system said net patient service revenue was up 3.3 percent year over year, primarily because of increased volume and payment rates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com

Virtual hospital operations summit to focus on role of Artificial Intelligence in achieving ROI for system wide impact

While the healthcare industry has faced unprecedented operational constraints in recent years, including limited physical capacity, vulnerable patients, loss of revenue, and shortages of staff, it has also reaped opportunities to adapt and excel. Health systems and hospitals have been especially primed to rapidly adopt digital transformation and technology initiatives...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Futura Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Leading Healthcare IT Solutions Provider

Futura Healthcare, a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare advisory, consulting, and technology solutions, announced today their acquisition of Winola Lake Health IT. Founded in 2010, Winola Lake delivers solutions that drive superior outcomes for healthcare organizations facing unique technology challenges within the healthcare industry today. Providing point-of-care technology solutions...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

How healthcare employment has fared in 2022

Healthcare employment continues to grow at a moderate pace, mostly in ambulatory care settings, according to a May 17 report by Altarum, a nonprofit research and consulting organization. The finding is based on monthly seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In April, healthcare added 34,000 jobs,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities. The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said. "Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

What does HIPAA say about employees who become patients?

Health system employees often become patients of the healthcare entity, creating blurred lines for a health system regarding if and when it can access employees' medical records. But, according to a JD Supra report, HIPAA laws do not apply to employment records held by a healthcare entity. However, individually identifiable...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Platform interoperability is the future for acute and ambulatory care providers

Healthcare is delivered by an entire ecosystem of players in a highly heterogeneous environment. Successful delivery of care in this environment requires data exchange, interoperability and transparency that puts the patient at the center. Hospitals and health systems must have technology strategies that engage the "affiliate networks" of all relevant providers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado requires hospitals to establish nurse staffing committees

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law May 18 that requires hospitals to establish a nurse staffing committee by Sept. 1. The staffing committee must "create, implement and evaluate a nurse staffing plan and … receive, track and resolve complaints and receive feedback from direct care nurses and other staff," according to the bill summary.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

AI framework strikes balance between accuracy and cost, study finds

Researchers have been testing an artificial intelligence model to diagnose diseases in situations where time and cost are of the essence. A “cost-aware” AI framework can strike a balance between predictive performance and feature cost, according to a study published recently in Nature. The framework substantially reduced the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna's CFO for 1 day gets $700K severance, pending investigation

Former Moderna CFO Jorge Gomez will be paid a $700,000 severance, despite departing the company within one day of taking the role, according to a federal filing. Mr. Gomez, who became Moderna's CFO on May 9, left the company May 10 after his former employer, Dentsply Sirona, disclosed it was launching an internal probe into financial reporting. Mr. Gomez had served as CFO of Dentsply Sirona since 2019.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth provider changes name to reflect Walmart Health affiliation

Telehealth provider MeMD changed its name to reflect its affiliation with Walmart Health. MeMD will now be called Walmart Health Virtual Care, according to a May 19 press release. The name change is the final part of the company's acquisition by Walmart Health, which was initially announced on May 6,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The data physicians need to succeed with value-based care

Today's physicians are experiencing unprecedented burnout, financial pressures and workplace uncertainty. Some are retiring or closing their practices to become employed or have had their practices acquired by private equity firms. At the same time, physicians and practices are navigating the challenges of operating in a fee-for-service world while beginning value-based care arrangements.
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Zero-trust email crucial to healthcare IT security, cybersecurity experts say

Healthcare is one of the most highly targeted industries for cyberattacks, according to SonicWall's 2022 Cyber Threat Report. The majority of ransomware attacks begin with email as the entry point. During an April webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by HIPAA-compliant email service Paubox, two cybersecurity experts from Paubox — CEO Hoala Greevy and customer success manager Alayna Parker — discussed why the security model "zero-trust email" is a critical component in healthcare cybersecurity strategies.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Older adults remain interested in telehealth, AARP study finds

About a third of older Americans say they plan to use telemedicine in the future, a number that has remained steady throughout the pandemic, according to a new AARP study released in May. Thirty-two percent of adults 50 and older said they were extremely or very interested in utilizing telehealth...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Workers age 55+ are returning to work

Millions of older Americans have returned to work in recent months, with nearly 64 percent of adults between ages 55 and 64 working in April essentially matching the share working in February 2020 and marking a more complete recovery than most younger age groups, according to a May 19 The New York Times report.
BUSINESS

