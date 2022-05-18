Grant awards announced by Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice

GREAT BARRINGTON — Jade Schnauber is a staunch advocate for equity in all forms. The Pittsfield native regularly connects with marginalized communities to learn more about their needs and speaks publicly about the impact of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) on the region. As an intern-cum-full-time-employee at Lever, Inc., Schnauber spearheaded the creation of her employer’s Inclusive Leadership Internship Preparation Program, which helps college students from marginalized populations build a network, find mentors and prepare to apply for summer internships — serving as an entry point for dozens of college students to launch their careers. The 24-year-old is this year’s Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership Awardee, an honor she will receive at the 5th Annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards on Tuesday, May 24 via Zoom.

