Holyoke, MA

Grant awards announced by Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the belief that small donations of money can make a big difference in the community, the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice has announced a new...

www.wamc.org

theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Nonprofit Awards to honor seven local standouts

GREAT BARRINGTON — Jade Schnauber is a staunch advocate for equity in all forms. The Pittsfield native regularly connects with marginalized communities to learn more about their needs and speaks publicly about the impact of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) on the region. As an intern-cum-full-time-employee at Lever, Inc., Schnauber spearheaded the creation of her employer’s Inclusive Leadership Internship Preparation Program, which helps college students from marginalized populations build a network, find mentors and prepare to apply for summer internships — serving as an entry point for dozens of college students to launch their careers. The 24-year-old is this year’s Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership Awardee, an honor she will receive at the 5th Annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards on Tuesday, May 24 via Zoom.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Holyoke, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Maifest Block Party makes pandemic comeback

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Student Prince is hosting its annual Maifest Block Party in Springfield Friday night. The event has been cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year is even more special as restauranteur Andy Yee is being honored one year after his passing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBUR

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to in-person celebration

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade will be in-person this September after two years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic. "When the world shut down due to COVID we wanted to keep our community safe, so we decided to go virtual," said Jade Rivera-McFarlin, spokeswoman for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing For The Week Beginning May 20, 2022. There’s a lot happening in Amherst! After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community...
AMHERST, MA
Person
Aaron Vega
wamc.org

5/20/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Albany County District Attorney David Soares, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman. Joe talks...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Citing COVID-19 transmission concerns, Williamstown voters adjourn town meeting to June

The meeting in the elementary school gym, scheduled over a month ago, had become a lightning rod of local controversy as COVID-19 transmission ticked up along with local case rates and hospitalizations. A legal effort to call off the event was denied by Berkshire Superior Court Judge Maureen Hogan earlier in the day, but she issued a mandate that attendees had to wear masks. It wasn’t the only official challenge the meeting faced.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
#Awards Ceremony#Poverty#Charity#El Mercado#Wamc#Pioneer Valley Bureau
digboston.com

Drunk On Drug Money, Easthampton Councilors Approve Second Tesla For Police

“This is an attempt to strongarm the City Council into giving them money whenever and for whatever they want.”. Just this week, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission “announced adult-use Marijuana Establishments in Massachusetts surpassed $3 billion in gross sales, according to the information that licensees report in the state’s mandatory seed-to-sale tracking system and is publicly available through the Commission’s Open Data Platform.”
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Exclusive: co-artist behind controversial mural speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some family members of fallen Springfield police officers expressed concerns about a mural on Worthington Street. It features a “T” that depicts a police flag with blood dripping down. The artist behind the letter spoke out exclusively with Western Mass News. “The blood’s not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Albany Civil Rights pioneers subject of public library exhibit

There's still time to view a slice of city of local history from the radical 1960s at the Albany Public Library. "The Brothers: The Forgotten Struggle for Civil Rights in Albany" exhibit is on public display through the end of May at the Arbor Hill/West Hill branch. The Brothers, a...
ALBANY, NY
amherstindy.org

ARHS Students React To New School Policies

The article, ARHS Students React To New School Policies by Phoebe Gibson first appeared in The Graphic on May 10, 2022. It is reposted here with permission. For more background on new school policies at Amherst Regional High School see the summary in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. On March 21,...
AMHERST, MA

