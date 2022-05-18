ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

Wautoma Area School District announces Summer Food Service Program

wausharaargus.com
 3 days ago

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Wautoma Area School District, Parkside School announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by...

www.wausharaargus.com

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District piloting more welcoming, inclusive dress code

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is piloting a new dress code at several of its schools. “Not focusing on what you can’t wear but rather what makes people comfortable and feel safe when they’re inside the building,” said Michael Hernandez who is the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at Appleton Area School District.
APPLETON, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

In awkward session, Oshkosh school board discusses future of historic Merrill site

The Oshkosh Area School District is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the building that houses the 121-year-old Merrill Elementary School. School board President Bob Poeschl, neighborhood residents, preservationists and some local developers want to explore the idea of maintaining part of the New York Avenue school complex for housing.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah woman announces run for 55th State Assembly District

(WLUK) -- A Fox Valley business owner has launched her campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 55th district. Stefanie Holt of Neenah made the announcement Thursday. “As your representative, I will advocate for all citizens of our district and ensure your needs are met at the state level," she said in a statement.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
MANITOWOC, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wautoma, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Wautoma, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Marinette County and a number that border WBAY’s wider viewing area: Lincoln, Marathon, Ozaukee and Washington. The CDC says face masks are strongly recommended in counties with high community spread along with more attention to other mitigation efforts: social distancing, reducing gatherings outside your household, more frequent use of hand sanitizer and/or washing hands, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin inmates learning new skills on dairy farm

WAUPUN, Wis. — Hundreds of inmates in the Wisconsin state prison system are learning new job skills as part of a program aimed at setting them up for success once they re-enter society. Don is an inmate at the John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun. He said he’s...
WAUPUN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 nfdl school district superintendent looking forward to new chapter in working career

Longtime North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff says he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his working career. Sadoff has accepted a job as the new executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, and will be leaving the North Fond du Lac School District at the end of this year. “It was a gerat opportunity and I never thought about doing the executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, but the more I thought about it and talking about it with my wife, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Sadoff told WFDL news. Sadoff is leaving for the private sector after 25 years in public education, the last 13 years as North Fond du Lac superintendent:
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Odor in building leads to evacuation of Bay View Middle School

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Bay View Middle School has been cleared for re-entry after it was evacuated for a strange odor Friday. The Howard-Suamico School District says around 11 a.m., two students reported experiencing nausea or feeling faint. The school nurse evaluated both students. The students were eventually released to their parents.
HOWARD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

