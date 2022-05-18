Wautoma Area School District announces Summer Food Service Program

Longtime North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff says he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his working career. Sadoff has accepted a job as the new executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, and will be leaving the North Fond du Lac School District at the end of this year. “It was a gerat opportunity and I never thought about doing the executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, but the more I thought about it and talking about it with my wife, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Sadoff told WFDL news. Sadoff is leaving for the private sector after 25 years in public education, the last 13 years as North Fond du Lac superintendent:

