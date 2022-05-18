ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Military Museum plans Annual Memorial Day event

 3 days ago
The Louisiana Military Museum will host its annual Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday, May 30, 2022, in honor of those service members who are no longer with us. This all-day event is free and open to the public.

The Museum will be open for self-guided tours from 10 am to 4 pm.

The inaugural Anything Over Rice or Pasta Cook-Off will take place from 12:30-2:30. Registration is now open for teams who wish to compete. Wristbands will be sold at the museum for those who would like to sample the food. All proceeds from the cook-off will benefit the Louisiana Military Museum. Cook-Off awards will be presented at 2:45pm.

Thanks to the generosity of many donors and volunteers, this year’s Memorial Day ceremony will take place inside the museum’s newest addition, the Hall of Honor. The ceremony will begin at 3pm and will include the posting and retiring of the colors by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard and an explanation of the MIA/POW Table by the American Legion Vermilion Post #29. The Abbeville Garden Club will lay a wreath at the replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Andrew Ward, Founder and President of the Acadiana Veteran Alliance and a Veteran and Infantryman of the United States Army with commendations and decorations from Operation Iraqi Freedom, will provide the keynote address.

Following the indoor ceremony, guests will be invited to step outside for a 21-gun salute and live performance of taps. World War II and Vietnam-era planes will provide a Missing Man Aerial Salute. Guests are invited to come in uniform or wear patriotic attire in support of the museum’s mission to “honor our veterans and remember their stories.”

The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510. For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on FaceBook, visit www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org or call 337.898.9645.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

