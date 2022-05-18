ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville tightens home building restrictions

By Tre Francis
KATC News
 3 days ago
A recent class-action lawsuit against a building contractor in Youngsville caught the attention of city officials.

Now, the city has tightened up the minimal requirements for future homes being built.

Mayor Ken Ritter wants to make it crystal clear that this action was not in direct response to the D.R. Horton lawsuit currently taking place. However, he says it is to protect the future of the city's infrastructure and residential building quality.

“With this ordinance, it takes it a step further and really begins to look at our vertical construction standards. So not just new development for neighborhoods, but also what does the construction of the building going up look like,” Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said.

Ritter says there are some homes built in the area without stable building materials. This ordinance will ensure future builds will be a lot more stable.

“There's at least one local builder that I understand was also building to instead of using 7/16 plywood to sheet the house, there's a substitute material that is permissible by the state. So that product you can still use in Youngsville. It just has to be now in addition to seven-sixteenths plywood,” Ritter said.

Here is what the ordinance will cover.

"Three things: One, we're setting a new standard locally of what the exterior sheathing of a house consists of; two, we're ensuring that AC duct testing is being done in witness of a local domain inspector and not just being signed off on and self inspected by the AC contractor. And then third, we're prescribing through this ordinance the load rating of attics need to be for our storage,” Ritter said.

The ordinance will also make sure homes in the future can properly handle the humidity of the area as well as withstand hurricane-force winds.

"We feel like we have an obligation to ensure that it's been done to the best standards that are possible."

Currently, the ordinance is in effect and will apply to new construction permits. If you have any questions, contact Youngsville City Hall at 337-856-4181.

