I’m a hair expert – the 4 styles damaging your locks that should be avoided & why it’s bad news if you’re a top-knot fan

By Rianne Ison
 4 days ago

A HAIR expert has revealed the top four hairstyles that have been causing damage to her locks - and how they could be affecting yours too.

And it’s bad news if you’re a fan of the easy to do top-knot, as TikTok hair and beauty lover Abbey Yung says that this is one of the main offenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPSaj_0fiIgt4500
A hair expert has lifted the lid on the four styles that cause the most damage Credit: @abbeyyung/Tiktok

Abbey, who has made a name for herself on social media as a beauty influencer, posted a video under the title “hairstyles I avoid because they’re all made my hair break off.”

She then took her 599,600 followers through each of the hairstyles in question, starting off with the “tightly pulled high ponytail.”

While it may be a go-to look for many people, thanks to being quick, easy and effortless, Abbey maintains that it’s not good for her hair.

Next up, she says the similarly popular “tightly pulled high bun” - aka the top knot - caused “breakage at hairline and lengths/ end.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovm4j_0fiIgt4500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsXVq_0fiIgt4500

The third hairstyle that should be avoided if possible is the more lowkey “slicked back ponytail.”

According to Abbey, the look, which is achieved by scraping back your locks into a low and tight ponytail, again “can cause breakage around your face and at your roots.”

Finally, the TikTok star, who goes by the name @abbeyyung, maintains that the “tightly twisted jaw clip styles” - which see the hair being pulled up tightly in a clip - aren’t to be trusted.

Abbey says that whenever she opts for the look, the same thing happens. She wrote: “I always lose some hair from my lengths/ ends if I pull the twists too tight.”

As the video racked up over 33,000 likes, Abbey was inundated with comments about how they were supposed to stop doing these hairstyles - especially when working out

She then clarified in the comment section: “I still wear these hairstyles - I just avoid anything pulled tightly as much as I can.”

She later added: “It’s not that I never wear any of these, they’re just the styles I avoid most. I always do a high ponytail when I’m doing cardio.”

Abbey also encouraged her followers to make some simple swaps when it came to their haircare routine, explaining that the “lower and looser the style, the less potential for breakage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ik7Bm_0fiIgt4500
Tight hairstyles like ponytails and buns can lead to breakage Credit: @abbeyyung/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNj2B_0fiIgt4500
Slicked back styles should also be avoided Credit: @abbeyyung/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVruG_0fiIgt4500
Finally hair that is tightly clipped up can experience damage Credit: @abbeyyung/Tiktok

