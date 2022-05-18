ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Milestone US Soccer deal equalizes pay for women, men

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trZA6_0fiIgbQF00

The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.

The federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams on Wednesday, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations.

The men have been playing under the terms of a CBA that expired in December 2018 . The women’s CBA expired at the end of March but talks continued after the federation and the players agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by some of the players in 2019. The settlement was contingent on the federation reaching labor contracts that equalized pay and bonuses between the two teams.

“I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do — and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do,” U.S. forward Margaret Purce said. “So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so.”

Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in the tournament. While the U.S. women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money meant they took home far less than the men’s winners.

The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Each player will get matching game appearance fees in what the USSF said makes it the first federation to pool FIFA prize money in this manner.

“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done,” said Walker Zimmerman, a defender who is part of the U.S. National Team Players Association leadership group.

The federation previously based bonuses on payments from FIFA, which earmarked $400 million for the 2018 men’s tournament, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for the 2019 women’s tournament, including $4 million to the champion United States.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed that FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.

For the current World Cup cycles, the USSF will pool the FIFA funds, taking 10% off the top and then splitting the rest equally among 46 players — 23 players on the roster of each team. For the 2026-27 cycle, the USSF cut increases to 20% before the split.

After missing the 2018 World Cup, the men qualified for this year’s World Cup in Qatar starting in November. The women’s team will seek to qualify this year for the 2023 World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand.

For lesser tournaments, such as those run by the governing body of North America, players will earn identical game bonuses. And for exhibition games, players will receive matching appearance fees and performance payments based on the match result and opponent rank. Players who don’t dress will earn a fee that is the equivalent of participating in a national team training camp.

The women gave up guaranteed base salaries which had been part of their CBA since 2005. Some players had been guaranteed annual salaries of $100,000.

“I think we’ve outgrown some of the conditions that may look like we have lost something, but now our (professional) league is actually strong enough where now we don’t need as many guaranteed contracts, you know, we can be on more of a pay-to-play model,” Purce said.

International soccer star Lionel Messi could be on way to Miami

Child care, covered for women for more than 25 years, will be extended to men during national team training camps and matches.

The women and men also will receive a portion of commercial revenue from tickets for matches controlled by the USSF, with bonuses for sellouts, and each team will get a portion of broadcast, partner and sponsor revenue.

Players will get a 401(k) plan and the USSF will match up to 5% of a player’s compensation, subject to IRS limits. That money will be deducted from the shares of commercial revenue.

“There were moments when I thought it was all going to fall apart and then it came back together and it’s a real credit to all the different groups coming together, negotiating at one table,” said federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player who became head of the governing body in 2020. “I think that’s where the turning point really happened. Before, trying to negotiate a CBA with the women and then turn around and negotiate CBA terms with the men and vice versa, was really challenging. I think the real turning point was when we finally were all in the same room sitting at the same table, working together and collaborating to reach this goal.”

Women ended six years of litigation over equal pay in February in a deal calling for the USSF to pay $24 million, a deal contingent on reaching new collective bargaining agreements.

As part of the settlement, players will split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Mark Levinstein, counsel for the men’s union, said the agreement ended “more than 20 years of federation discrimination against the USWNT players.”

“Together with the USWNTPA, the USMNT players achieved what everyone said was impossible — an agreement that provides fair compensation to the USMNT players and equal pay and equal working conditions to the USWNT players,” he said. “The new federation leadership should get tremendous credit for working with the players to achieve these agreements.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County issues alert for mysterious illness affecting Camporee attendees

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County Health Department issued a warning for anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio, from Friday to Sunday. The Health Department recommends attendees or their family members get medical attention if they experience vomiting, diarrhea, headache or chills. Anyone suffering from these symptoms […]
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after police stop truck with 88 bags of weed

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Captain Robert Maddy with the West Virginia State Police said two men were caught with over 100 pounds of marijuana at the Teays Valley exit of Interstate 64. On Tuesday, Cpl. J.E. Garren and a Public Service Commission Officer stopped a truck and came upon the driver, a Cuban native […]
HURRICANE, WV
Rolling Stone

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Victorious in Equal Pay Battle With ‘Historic’ New Agreement

Click here to read the full article. After decades of pay inequality — and a six-year legal battle that ended with a settlement earlier this year — the U.S. Women’s National Team revealed Wednesday that they’ve entered in a new collective bargaining agreement that ensures they’ll be paid the same as the U.S. men’s soccer team. For years, the USWNT has attempted to be paid the same as their male counterparts, and the new agreement with the United States Soccer Federation, which runs through 2028, makes sure both teams receive “equal pay through identical economic terms” through the upcoming World Cup and beyond....
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Purce
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Gianni Infantino
Sportico

Sporticast: U.S. Women Usher in New Era of Soccer Economics

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, Eben Novy-Williams and Emily Caron discuss some of the biggest stories of the week, including groundbreaking news from U.S. Soccer. The men’s and women’s national teams this week each signed new labor accords that will pay them equally, ending a six-year battle, in both federal courts and the court of public opinion, over how the world’s most successful national team should be compensated. The USMNT and USWNT both agreed to new collective bargaining agreements that run through 2028. Under the new agreements, the two groups agreed to pool (and...
FIFA
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with child neglect after infant injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with child neglect after an infant was taken to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were dispatched to CAMC Women and Children’s on May 4 regarding a 4-month-old with “suspicious injuries.” The sheriff’s office says the infant had fractured ribs and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for malicious assault

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who deputies believe is in Webster County is wanted for malicious assault. Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton says Adam Gerald Cogar has felony warrants out for his arrest for malicious assault. He says if you have information call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-847-2006, WVSP at 304-226-3200, or call […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Soccer#International Soccer#Soccer League#U S Soccer Federation#Cba
WOWK 13 News

Man who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for unrelated stabbing of roommate

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated stabbing that took place in December. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. He allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOWK 13 News

Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker. Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Paul is seeking a third Senate term. The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas. Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for lunging at police with knife

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of lunging at police with a knife was sentenced Tuesday morning with credit for time served. Denaul Dickerson was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a charge of breaking and entering. He was also sentenced to a year each for brandishing a deadly weapon and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Charleston woman pleads guilty to meth charge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty to the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements, Caila Vance pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Vance is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Health Department delivers raise for employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice today announced that a 15% salary increase is a reality for 970 direct services employees of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. I always say we need to mind the store and we’ve done it the right way. As a result, we’re now able to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police search for suspects in Charleston burglary

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. According to the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, police received a report on Thursday, May 18, of a burglary that allegedly occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, May 13 in the 2300 block of Savory Drive. The CPD says […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with animal torture appears in court

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman charged with animal torture was in municipal court this morning. 29-year-old Samantha Damron, a vet tech, was arrested Wednesday, May 18, after 46 dogs, 20 of them dead, were found at her Portsmouth residence with a bond set at $25,000. According to the Portsmouth Municipal Court, Damron was […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Here’s the 2022 lineup for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Live on the Levee, which will begin on May 27. Mayor Goodwin said the almost 20-year tradition of Live on the Levee is just one of the many things to do in Charleston during Summer 2022. “Live […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV gets more federal funding for abandoned mine cleanup

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia will receive an additional $27 million in federal funding for abandoned coal mine cleanup. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the funding Tuesday from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The office’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program, established in 2016, pays for […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy