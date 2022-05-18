Adam Buksa called to Poland National Team for UEFA Nations League action

FOXBORO — Adam Buksa has been on fire for the New England Revolution this season, and will look to bring his hot streak overseas next month. The Revs forward has been called into the Poland National Team ahead of its 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Poland will open Nations League Group 4 play with four matches during the upcoming MLS international break, beginning on June 1 against Wales in Wrocław, Poland. Poland will then travel to face Belgium on June 8 in Brussels and the Netherlands on June 11 in Rotterdam before returning home to host Belgium on June 14 in Warsaw.

New England will hit the international break after a May 28 match against Philadelphia. Buksa, however, will likely miss two Revs matches while fulfilling his National Team duties: a June 12 road match against Kansas City and June 15 at Gillette Stadium against Orlando. He could miss June 19 against Minnesota as well, depending on how much of a break he needs after playing for Poland.

Buksa has already tallied six goals in regular season play for the Revs this season and 10 goals total in 11 matches across all competitions.

He made his first seven appearances at the international level during World Cup Qualifying, helping Poland reach for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup. Buksa recorded five goals, including a hat trick, in a 7-1 rout of San Marino last September, and finished World Cup qualifying tied for 10th in goals scored during the current UEFA World Cup Qualifying cycle.

Buksa and the Revs will be in action on Saturday, May 21 with a trip to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on TV38.