Turnpike Crash Affecting Traffic Flow In Hollywood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic was being affected Wednesday morning after an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood.

Images from News Chopper 4 showed the truck over to the side of the southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard.

Chopper images showed traffic being affected in the area in both directions.

Authorities were advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured in the accident.