Hollywood, FL

Turnpike Crash Affecting Traffic Flow In Hollywood

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic was being affected Wednesday morning after an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood.

Images from News Chopper 4 showed the truck over to the side of the southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard.

Chopper images showed traffic being affected in the area in both directions.

Authorities were advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured in the accident.

CBS Miami

1 Hospitalized In Crash, Shooting In Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon. Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. near Powerline Road and West Sample Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. All traffic lanes at the intersection of Powerline Road and West Sample Road are shut down as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes while the investigation continues.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BET

Miami Air Traffic Controller Identified As Person Killed In Plane Crash

Marciso Torres has been identified as the person killed during a plane crash-landing on Miami’s Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday afternoon (May 14). According to the Miami Herald, the 36-year-old was a longtime airport traffic controller in South Florida. The crash sent five other people to the hospital. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Springs Police: 3 Separate Crime Scenes Tied To One Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities in Coral Springs believe three separate crime scenes on Friday all trace back to one suspect, a 35-year-old man was taken into custody while law enforcement looks to connect the dots. The multiple crime scenes include an 11-month-old boy killed inside a home at the Ramblewood East Condominiums. Authorities tell CBS4’s Joe Gorchow that the more they investigate, the more they find. Coral Springs officers investigated inside a unit connected to the killings of a baby boy and a 31-year-old woman. The two are related, but the woman was not the boy’s mother. The suspect was not the dad. And it’s...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
