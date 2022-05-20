ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXGui_0fiIgSQa00
The Florida Lottery's 500 X The Cash scratch off game. (Source: Florida Lottery)

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Davie, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Cbsmiami#Speedway#Cbs4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Miami

Be Prepared: Florida’s Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday Begins Next Saturday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a good time to stock up on hurricane supplies. Not only is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, June 1, a 10-day sales tax “holiday” in which Floridians can buy certain hurricane supplies without paying taxes begins Saturday, May 28 and extends through Friday, June 10. “Hurricane season can be a trying time, but preparing in advance for disasters is the best way to stay safe,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on such items as reusable ice packs that cost...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fentanyl: A Cause For Concern, As South Florida Graduation Season Begins

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brendan’s drug of choice through high school and college was Percocet. He ended up buying it off the street, “I was about 22 and I took some medication, it was as a pill, it was laced with fentanyl and I overdosed,” he said. It nearly cost him his life more than once. “I remember waking up in the back of an ambulance, they told me that I’d overdosed on fentanyl and they used Narcan on me, that didn’t stop me at all,” he said. He ended up overdosing several times before saying enough. Brendan’s been sober for more...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

43 Cubans Repatriated Following Interdictions Off Florida Keys

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard announced Saturday they had repatriated 43 Cubans back to the island nation, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys. “The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven. “These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.” Since Oct. 1, 2021, the Coast Guard said it had interdicted 1,952 Cubans compared to: • 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016 • 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017 • 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018 • 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019 • 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020 • 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Strong storms, flooding and heat index above 100 degrees today

The past 24 hours has been active across South Florida. On our Friday, much of Palm Beach and Martin counties saw rain accumulation between 1-2". Those farther north saw rain accumulations less than an inch of rain. But localized totals in Boca Raton were even higher. Many spots in downtown...
PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy