Hampton, VA

Police increasing Hampton Beach patrols after nearly 30 arrests last weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago
HAMPTON (CBS) – Police will be stepping up patrols on Hampton Beach this weekend with scorching heat in the forecast. This comes in response to 29 arrests made last weekend when multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights broke out.

Hampton Police Chief Dave Hobbs told WBZ-TV that most of the arrests were for alcohol violations and disorderly conduct.

“You can expect that we will be increasing patrols for this weekend with the warm weather expected,” Hobbs said. “We want people to understand that if they are coming to Hampton Beach and are violating our laws and causing disruptions then you will be arrested and prosecuted.”

There were no injuries reported last weekend in connection with the fights. Police told the public on Facebook they “want people to enjoy the beach,” but will prosecute anyone causing violence.

