Former Boston nanny Stephanie Lak sentenced to 3 years in prison for child pornography

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston nanny Stephanie Lak was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after changing her plea to guilty in a child pornography case.

Lak, 37, of Roxbury, was arrested April 28, 2021 after Boston Police got a cyber tip about her from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sex act.

She returned to Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday morning and pleaded guilty to all five charges in the case.

Judge Michael Doolin sentenced Lak to three years and one day in state prison in Framingham followed by 10 years of probation. She has already served 385 days.

At her arraignment in April 2021, prosecutors said Lak was active on the child care websites Sittercity and Care.com and had a long history as a babysitter and nanny.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to please email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov .

Parents can learn more about the signs of child abuse here .