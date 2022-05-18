Oppo Find X5 review

If you missed the sale at the end of last month, you have another chance to grab one of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones at their lowest prices yet. All three of the handsets have hit new record lows on Amazon: the Galaxy S22 is $125 off and down to $675, while the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are both $250 off and down to $750 and $950, respectively. And the previous offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 still stands — you can save up to $60 on a pair of the earbuds when you buy them along with the handset.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO