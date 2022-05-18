Punk-grunge makes comeback at college

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Made In Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corporation-backed program promoting locally made crafts and goods, has launched an online store. “We know from our seven-year history of running pop-up stores that Baltimoreans want an easy place to shop locally,” said Andy Cook, Made in Baltimore’s executive director. “The online store brings that opportunity to anyone with an internet connection — whether you live here or you want to send a gift to someone out of state who loves Charm City.” The store features hundreds of bath and beauty products, apparel, accessories, cards, food and drinks, and other products, and allows shoppers to search for items made by Black, Indigenous, and people of color artists or by businesses that are women-owned or LGBTQ-owned. Cook said the products on the site will change seasonally. Made In Baltimore launched in 2015 as a pop-up shop highlighting local makers and makerspaces. The nonprofit has run a series of pop-ups since, including most recently a brick-and-mortar store in Remington. In 2018, Made in Baltimore joined with the Baltimore Development Corporation. According to its site, the group’s pop-up stores and markets have generated more than $200,000 in sales revenue for local makers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO