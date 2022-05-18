Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador wins Idaho's GOP attorney general primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrea Salinas wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Oregon's 6th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Summer Lee wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SPRINGFIELD — Despite continuing to court Republican voters ahead of the June 28 primary election, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin again refused to say whether he voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Irvin, considered a frontrunner for the Illinois GOP gubernatorial nomination, briefly met...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida appeals court reinstates Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' chosen congressional redistricting map. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Attorney General candidate Dennis Smith has dropped his plan to run in the August primary. Smith, a former legislator, tweeted his decision to drop out Tuesday night, several hours after Doug Wardlow announced that he'll run in the primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz at the party's convention last weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a Ponzi-like scheme that bilked more than two dozen investors out of their retirement savings. A federal judge also ordered George R. McKown, 71, on Friday to pay more than $5.2 million...
SPRINGFIELD — “As of July 1, 2022, the State of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”. Those two sentences may be coming to a gas pump...
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings, a police chief said Friday. People told Mount Carmel police they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city's south side about...
