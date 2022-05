GALION – Select members of the Class of 2022 were recognized during the Senior Awards and Scholarship Recognition Ceremony at Galion High School on May 16. The High School administration recognized graduating seniors who were first, second, third, and fourth-year recipients of the Academic Achievement Award. This is given to students who maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average during the first three quarters of each school year during their attendance at Galion High School.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO