Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia voters approve ballot question that will alter the zoning board

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia voters handily voted "yes" on all four ballot questions during Tuesday's primary election. More than 80% of voters approved of establishing the Fair Housing Commission as an independent, permanent entity. A question regarding changes to the Zoning Board of Adjustments gained more than 70% support. More than 60%...

www.phillyvoice.com

philasun.com

State House and Senate candidates in Philadelphia face a colorful road to November

ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Chris Rabb, (D-200th Dist.) at right with State Sen. Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.) (Photos by Solomon Williams) After Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary — held amid a swirl of controversy — the stage is set for November’s general election to be one of the most consequential in recent years in the commonwealth. Adding to the tension is the aftermath of court challenges to voter access and the fallout from the latest post-Census redistricting maps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Reconstruction coming to Pine Road Bridge

The Fox Chase Homeowners listened to a presentation about upcoming improvements to the Pine Road Bridge over Pennypack Creek. Michael Urban, a bridge engineer with Gannett Fleming, said the bridge was constructed in 1977, and is deteriorating. The proposal is to replace the deck, sidewalk, barriers and steel beams. The sidewalk would expand from 6 feet to 9 feet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The Philadelphia Democratic Establishment Has Officially Lost Its Mojo

After a chaotic primary election cycle filled with embarrassing endorsement flops, it's obvious the Democratic City Committee needs new leadership, now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. If this year’s Democratic primary cycle taught us anything,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

In Wake Of Recent Traffic Fatalities, Philadelphia Implementing New Safety Measures In Accident Hotspots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is rolling out “slow zones.” They’re areas with a lower speed limit to improve safety and reduce fatalities. In the wake of several recent traffic fatalities, the City of Philadelphia is implementing new safety measures in accident hotspots. The city is celebrating Fairhill as the first neighborhood slow zone in Philadelphia. It’s an area where the speed limit has been reduced to 20 miles an hour instead of the city’s standard speed of 25 miles an hour. Residents say slow zones are needed. “Right here on Westmoreland, they were zooming down the street and I was scared to go to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

COVID-19 cases are spiking, but Philly isn't reinstating a mask mandate

COVID-19 caseloads are rising quickly in the Philadelphia region, but city officials aren't planning to bring back an indoor mask mandate. Each of the four suburban Philadelphia counties are experiencing high community spread, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. So are Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in South Jersey. Because transmission in these areas are high, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in public.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dwight Evans Wins Democratic Primary In Philadelphia’s 3rd District Representative Race, AP Projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dwight Evans, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2016, has defeated several Democratic challengers in the primary election Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd congressional district, encompasses Center City, West Philly, and stretches up into Northwest Philadelphia. Congressmember Evans is a North Philly native. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime. Evans defeated challengers Alexandra Hunt and Michael Cogbill in his bid for reelection. Hunt, 29, is active on social media and has been making headlines because of her work history. “I’m a former stripper turned congressional candidate, running for Congress in PA-3,” Hunt said. The progressive tells Eyewitness News she supports issues like criminal justice reform, Medicare for all, and more. “A wealth tax, Black reparations, raising the minimum wage to a living wage, union power,” Hunt said. Cogbill’s resume includes involvement in the NAACP and the Democratic National Committee. There were no Republican challengers in the primary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Unofficial Results | Greg Scott wins Democratic Party primary for 54th legislative district. Opponent concedes

Unofficial election results show former magisterial judge Greg Scott winning the Democratic Party primary to be the state representative for the 54th legislative district, which is a new district comprising the Borough of Conshohocken, Plymouth Township, and the Municipality of Norristown. As of May 18th at 12:37 a.m., Scott holds a 426 vote lead (3,045 to 2,619) over opponent Rochelle Culbreath, who is a former council president in Norristown.
NORRISTOWN, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 3503 Midvale Avenue in East Falls, Northwest Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY recently made its way uptown to Northwest Philadelphia to check out local construction, and one of our site visits discovered that excavation is currently underway at 3503 Midvale Avenue in East Falls. The development is situated at the bottom of a hill on the west side of the block between Cresson Street and Warden Drive. Designed by M Architects, the building will rise five stories, span 26,477 square feet, and hold 33 apartments. Two commercial spaces will be situated on the ground floor. Features will include a roof deck, full sprinkling, and 15 parking spaces. Permits list Midvale Commons LLC as the owner, ANC Builders Inc. as the contractor, and a construction cost of $5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy