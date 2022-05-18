Brooklyn high school receives three days of bomb threats

Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn has gotten three days of bomb threats, causing confusion at the 5,000-student high school and attracting the attention of federal law enforcement, authorities said Wednesday.

The first threat, called in just before 11 a.m. Monday, forced police to evacuate the school for two hours to conduct a search, which turned up nothing, according to Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn).

Another threat was phoned in Tuesday morning, prompting cops to evacuate the Bay Ridge school once again, Brannan said.

“This is out of control and unacceptable. We must identify, arrest & prosecute whoever is making these calls,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

But yet another threat came in early Wednesday morning, Brannan said, when an anonymous caller rang up the school secretary and said ”dropping a bomb.”

Brannan said NYPD officers were already at the school when the threat came in and are working on tracing the calls. The school was not evacuated, but cops swept the building with a bomb-sniffing dog and school safety agents are scanning students on the way in, according to police and the school.

Police are looking into the possibility of copycat callers, Brannan said.

He added that the New York FBI office is involved.

“3 days in a row?!” he tweeted . “This is embarrassing and more importantly traumatizing for our kids. It’s not acceptable.”

Education Department spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said, “NYPD is investigating these threats. We take every security related incident seriously to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff. We are supporting the NYPD on their investigation of these incidents and will urgently work to identify the individual responsible.”